K. Michelle Doubles Down On Shamea Morton Mother Comments While Denying Being #TeamPorsha—'I STAND ALONE!'

K. Michelle stands by her original claims about Shamea's mom's inappropriate attire at the club

K. Michelle says she's not switching sides and is 'riding solo,' despite fan accusations

K. Michelle alleges Shamea's mom was gossiping and trying to form an alliance for her daughter

K. Michelle has a message for fans accusing her of lying about Shamea Morton’s mother’s attire during a #RHOA-discussed night out: “F***k all y’all!”

The songstress also shut down speculation that she’s Team Porsha, making it clear she’s riding solo despite fans accusing her of switching sides.

Source: John Nacion/Getty

K’s latest message comes after a recent Real Housewives of Atlanta episode where she detailed a late-night out with Shamea Morton and her mother, whose “titties were up to her neck” as she allegedly encouraged her to form an alliance with Shamea.

Shamea clapped back on the Carlos King podcast.

During the sit-down, she clarified several talking points raised by K., including one about her own mother being dressed “inappropriately.”

“My mom wasn’t dressed for the club, I have a photo of her from that night,” Morton said before showing King a photo. “You can decide for yourself.” After seeing the picture, Carlos responded: “I don’t see no boobs.”

While on #RHOA, K. Michelle also claimed that Morton made it clear that she had apprehensions about getting close to the singer because “none” of her friends liked her, more specifically, former #RHOA OG cast member, Kandi Burruss. Morton told Carlos King that K. Michelle’s account was not the entire truth, as Kandi never explicitly said she disliked the singer.

“Everyone knows the history between them,” Shamea told King. “So I go to meet up with them at Chastain [Park] and she wanted to know why I didn’t invite her and I was just like ‘well, girl you know’. Kandi is loyal to a fault, she’s not going to do that. I never said ‘Kandi hate you, she don’t like you. It’s just like you know what it is. I didn’t even think it was an issue.”

Of course, K. Michelle is always ready and willing to pull receipts for the girls.

In response to an #RHOA watcher who felt that the “Can’t Raise A Man” was changing her story for viewers, K. let it be known Saturday that she stood by her original claims while alleging that her mother was also gossiping.

“F*#k all of yall! All these ridiculous think pieces. Her momma should’nt have been in no club talking s*** about nobody and trying to form her daughter an alliance in a hookah lounge past midnight. I don’t care if her tits was over her shoulders.”

“Shut up clown . I said both. She was holding my hand praying and talking mess about another cast mate,” K. tweeted. “I have my proof so I’m not bothered. And it ain’t no 2second picture. Ain’t no switch up here I STAND ALONE ! I don’t play those little girl Games about no teams. That’s weird. Now gone play with your sausage. I got a million dollar project to stress about.”

Mind you, this all comes amid K. Michelle and Shamea unceremoniously unfollowing each other. As previously reported, K unfollowed Shamea first and posted a tweet that read;

“A friend to everyone is a friend to no one,” she penned.

What do YOU think about K. Michelle’s recent tweets???

K. Michelle Doubles Down On Shamea Morton Mother Comments While Denying Being #TeamPorsha—'I STAND ALONE!' was originally published on bossip.com