Listen Live
Close
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Harriet Tubman Museum Break-In Sparks National Call For Help

Donations are being requested after a break-in at the Harriet Tubman Museum in Maryland left the institution down thousands of dollars.

Published on July 17, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CAMBRIDGE, MD - MARCH 5: Portraits of Harriet Tubman hang in
The Washington Post

At the core of the civil rights movement lies the bravery and leadership displayed by Harriet Tubman, an enslaved Black woman during the mid-1800s who freed not only herself but countless others by way of the Underground Railroad system. Her epic journey has been the story of legend, one taught in classrooms, depicted on the big screen and a catalyst in the longstanding fight to one day get her face on the American $20 bill.

Harriet’s legacy has also led to the creation of multiple museums in her name, one in particular being the Harriet Tubman Museum & Education Center in Cambridge, Maryland. However, the longstanding organization is now in need of support to preserve the space after vandalism last weekend resulted in costly damages and a $3,000 theft.

RELATED: Little Known Black History Fact – Harriet Tubman Grove

The museum, currently closed for repairs, sent a message out on their official website in order to bring awareness to their current situation with a note that reads, “The weekend of July 11, we were the unfortunate victims of vandalism. Our back door was broken and our donation box was stolen. We will be closed until further notice as we access the damage and work to repair it. We would greatly appreciate any donations to make up for what was lost and remedy the affects of this disheartening crime.” This comes just one month after a celebrated re-opening of the center in response to recent flood repairs. Also, the door that was broken down was part of an actual mural, which adds even more monetary concern to have it replaced.

What makes the situation even more daunting is that authorities believe the party responsible is very familiar with the building layout, specifically where the donation box was located. More details below via WBOC News:

“‘They knew exactly where the money was,’ said Cambridge Police Capt. Antoine Patton. ‘We believe this was an opportunist who had been inside the museum before. It appeared that they broke into the rear door and walked right in and walked directly to the money and took the money container and walked out. Nothing else inside the museum was disturbed and bothered.’

Staff estimate the donation box had around [$3,000] in it — a significant loss for a museum that runs entirely on donations and charges no admission fee.

‘We weren’t planning for this,’ said Linda Harris, director of events and programming for the museum. ‘We just raised money to redo our museum. Now we’ve got to raise more money. So, I’m very sad. This place has been here since 1992. It’s an institution. It conveys the story of a person born here in Cambridge. And for someone to vandalize it, it’s pretty sad.'”

So far no suspects have been identified being that the current security system hadn’t even been activated given the short timeframe since the museum’s initial reopening. With repairs needed for the door and mural, in addition to an updated security system, the fundraising goal is estimated to stand between $10,000 and $20,000.

If you can spare it, please don’t hesitate to help preserve the legacy of Harriet Tubman with a donation directly to Maryland’s Harriet Tubman Museum & Education Center by clicking here.

Harriet Tubman Museum Break-In Sparks National Call For Help was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

A middle-aged man wearing a white jacket with blue and yellow stripes, standing in front of a brick building and a blue car.

Report: Legendary DJ Bigga Rankin Reportedly Passes Away At 50

Hip-Hop Wired
Travis Scott & Knicks Player Jordan Clarkson Were Kicked Out The Club After Bottles Flew

Travis Scott & Knicks Player Jordan Clarkson Were Kicked Out The Club After Bottles Flew

Hip-Hop Wired
Tate Brothers Return To Romania After US Visit

Alt-Right Clowns Andrew & Tristan Tate Arrested In Miami

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals

Eric Benét Says There’s No Bad Blood With JAŸ-Z Nearly A Decade After Being Mentioned On ‘4:44’

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Usher Raymond and Chris Brown seated in chairs, promoting "The R&B Tour" live in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, September 5.
Entertainment  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments
A smiling woman in a red jacket stands in front of a billboard that reads "RENT'S DUE WE GOT YOU" and promotes a law firm and radio station.
Contests  |  emartinezione

Rent’s Due, We Got You

Comments
Home ownership fair event hosted by Southern Dallas Progress CDC, featuring education, resources, down payment assistance, and more.
Local DFW News  |  T.E. Thomas

Dallas Homeownership Fair

Comments
30 Items
Work  |  T.E. Thomas

High-Paying Jobs You Can Get Without A College Degree

Comments
A police car that has its lights on with caution tape in the image
Local DFW News  |  T.E. Thomas

Man Shot Multiple Times in Arlington

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close