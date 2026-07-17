Listen Live
Close
Local

18-Year-Old Charged in Anderson Shooting That Injured 6

Troy Lee Novotny has been charged as the lead suspect in a shooting that happened last weekend outside of a gas station in Anderson

Published on July 17, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

ANDERSON, Ind. — An 18-year-old has been charged in the shooting that injured six people at an Anderson gas station last weekend.

Court documents recently filed in Madison Circuit Court state that Troy Lee Novotny is the lead suspect in the shooting during a party outside the gas station in the area of Nichol and Madison Avenue. He’s facing charges of aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, and dangerous possession of a firearm.

A young man with short, wavy blond hair and a serious expression, wearing a black shirt.
Troy Novotny (Source: Madison County Jail)

Anderson police said Novotny injured his own hand in the shooting last Saturday night. Five other people were sent to the hospital with injuries, including one person who was taken to an Indianapolis hospital for serious injuries.

One officer said they saw Novotny firing a gun while running from the gas station. Police ended up finding Novotny with two different handguns on him after the shots were fired.

Novotny was arrested last weekend and booked into Madison County Jail on a $75,000 bond. An initial hearing for him was held on Thursday, during which the State filed a motion for elevated bond.

18-Year-Old Charged in Anderson Shooting That Injured 6 was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

A middle-aged man wearing a white jacket with blue and yellow stripes, standing in front of a brick building and a blue car.

Report: Legendary DJ Bigga Rankin Reportedly Passes Away At 50

Hip-Hop Wired
Travis Scott & Knicks Player Jordan Clarkson Were Kicked Out The Club After Bottles Flew

Travis Scott & Knicks Player Jordan Clarkson Were Kicked Out The Club After Bottles Flew

Hip-Hop Wired
Tate Brothers Return To Romania After US Visit

Alt-Right Clowns Andrew & Tristan Tate Arrested In Miami

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals

Eric Benét Says There’s No Bad Blood With JAŸ-Z Nearly A Decade After Being Mentioned On ‘4:44’

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Usher Raymond and Chris Brown seated in chairs, promoting "The R&B Tour" live in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, September 5.
Entertainment  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments
A smiling woman in a red jacket stands in front of a billboard that reads "RENT'S DUE WE GOT YOU" and promotes a law firm and radio station.
Contests  |  emartinezione

Rent’s Due, We Got You

Comments
Home ownership fair event hosted by Southern Dallas Progress CDC, featuring education, resources, down payment assistance, and more.
Local DFW News  |  T.E. Thomas

Dallas Homeownership Fair

Comments
30 Items
Work  |  T.E. Thomas

High-Paying Jobs You Can Get Without A College Degree

Comments
A police car that has its lights on with caution tape in the image
Local DFW News  |  T.E. Thomas

Man Shot Multiple Times in Arlington

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close