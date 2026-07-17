ANDERSON, Ind. — An 18-year-old has been charged in the shooting that injured six people at an Anderson gas station last weekend.

Court documents recently filed in Madison Circuit Court state that Troy Lee Novotny is the lead suspect in the shooting during a party outside the gas station in the area of Nichol and Madison Avenue. He’s facing charges of aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, and dangerous possession of a firearm.

Troy Novotny (Source: Madison County Jail)

Anderson police said Novotny injured his own hand in the shooting last Saturday night. Five other people were sent to the hospital with injuries, including one person who was taken to an Indianapolis hospital for serious injuries.

One officer said they saw Novotny firing a gun while running from the gas station. Police ended up finding Novotny with two different handguns on him after the shots were fired.

Novotny was arrested last weekend and booked into Madison County Jail on a $75,000 bond. An initial hearing for him was held on Thursday, during which the State filed a motion for elevated bond.

18-Year-Old Charged in Anderson Shooting That Injured 6 was originally published on wibc.com