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Academy Award winning actress Brenda Fricker has died, leaving behind a celebrated career that spanned decades on stage and screen.

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For many fans, Fricker will always be remembered as the compassionate Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Her heartfelt performance opposite Macaulay Culkin became one of the film’s most memorable storylines and remains a favorite among viewers every holiday season.

She also appeared in the 1994 family classic Angels in the Outfield, further cementing her place in the childhood memories of millions.

Fricker reached the pinnacle of her career in 1991 when she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her powerful performance as Christy Brown’s mother in My Left Foot.

Oscar Winner, ‘Home Alone 2’ Star Brenda Fricker Passes Away at 81 was originally published on theboxhouston.com