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'Diarra From Detroit' Returns For Season 2 On Paramount+

'Diarra From Detroit' Returns For Season 2 On Paramount+

The quirky, highly acclaimed comedy/drama executive produced by Kenya Barris moves from BET+ to Paramount+ on July 29.

Published on July 11, 2026
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A woman holding a lantern stands in front of a cityscape, with the Paramount+ logo and text "Fortune favors the extra" and "Diarra from Detroit" visible.
Source: Diarra From Detroit / Paramount+

If you missed its first, critically acclaimed season on BET+, there’s still time to catch up with Diarra From Detroit, the quirky comedy created, written and starring Diarra Kilpatrick.

The Detroit native created the show with Kenya Barris as executive producer. It first aired in 2024 on BET’s streaming network, BET+. While it may not have gained much traction in the beginning, by the time the initial eight-season run completed, the show had a loyal fanbase and critical acclaim from The Hollywood Reporter, NPR, Deadline and Rolling Stone.

Starring Kilpatrick (who is, yes, related to disgraced former mayor Kwame Kilpatrick), the Detroit native and her hilarious squad spent the first season trying to solve the mysterious disappearance of her online date.

Kilpatrick plays Detroit schoolteacher Diarra Brickland, who refuses to accept that her Tinder date, Chris (Shannon Wallace), has ghosted her, given their strong initial connection. After a series of misadventures, she finds out that there actually is a criminal case. While she’s dealing with all of that, her ex-husband, François, played by Morris Chestnut, is making it hard for her to focus.

The show draws its inspiration from classic TV series like Murder She Wrote and Columbo. Critics called it “refreshing, captivating and unapologetically Black,” and its first season currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Guest stars in season one included Detroit rapper Kash Doll, former Detroit Pistons star John Salley and Phylicia Rashad. DomiNque Perry (Aja), Bryan Terrell Clark (Mr. Tea), Jon Chaffin (Danger) and Harry Lennix (Walter Harley) will return, along with Wallace and Rashad.

This season [spoiler alert], Chris has been found, but another mystery involving buried treasure is unfolding. Season 2 is also eight episodes, with the first two premiering on July 29. The next six will air on Paramount+ every Wednesday until the series concludes on Sept. 9.

Guest stars in the second season include Method Man, Lil Rel Howery, Amber Riley, Glynn Turman, Bokeem Woodbine, Amber Riley, Lovie Simone (Forever), Shoniqua Shandai (Harlem) Nicco Annan (P-Valley), Detroit rappers Skilla Baby and Icewear Vezzo, comedian Chris “CP” Powell and Jude Demorest (Star).

Watch the Season 2 trailer below. Season 1 is available on Paramount+.

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'Diarra From Detroit' Returns For Season 2 On Paramount+ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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