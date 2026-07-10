Destin Conrad Talks ‘Nervous,’ His Grammy Nomination, Roadrunner, and His First ESSENCE Festival With CVBER

Conrad recently released Nervous, the first single from his upcoming project, Roadrunner. While he kept many details about the album under wraps, he said the record was the perfect introduction to this next phase of his career. When asked about the meaning behind Roadrunner, Conrad explained that the title reflects the reality of his life as an artist.

“Roadrunner symbolizes me constantly being on the road, listening to music, playing shows, and what it takes to be a touring artist.” As his career continues to grow, the project is expected to capture both the excitement and challenges that come with life on tour. Looking ahead, Conrad hopes listeners walk away with music they can enjoy all year long. “I’m hoping people get really good records they can play outside. Feel good music.” He also hinted that another tour could be on the horizon. “Maybe a tour.”

Although fans now know him as one of R&B’s fastest rising stars, Conrad’s journey began years ago creating content during the Vine era. When asked how it felt to go from social media creator to Grammy nominated artist, Conrad admitted the moment was especially emotional because of everything that happened leading up to it. “I had to cancel a show the night before,” he recalled. “I was really sad because I’ve never had to do that.” The next morning, everything changed. Conrad woke up to the news that Love on Digital had received a Grammy nomination. “It was a good affirmation for what I’ve been doing.” For Conrad, the nomination served as confirmation that years of hard work, growth, and dedication were paying off.