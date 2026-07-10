Listen Live
Close
Local

World Cup donates over 20,000 lbs of food Philadelphia families

FIFA World Cup donates over 20,000 lbs of food to Philadelphia families

Published on July 10, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Vancouver FIFA Fan Festival Kick Off Event
Source: Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz / Getty

FIFA World Cup donates over 20,000 lbs of food to Philadelphia families

Thousands of meals originally prepared for FIFA World Cup operations in Philadelphia are now being redirected to families and individuals facing food insecurity, turning tournament surplus into a large-scale community relief effort across the city and surrounding region.

According to local nonprofit leaders, roughly 20,000 pounds of leftover boxed lunches, snacks, and other food items were recovered from World Cup-related operations and redistributed through partnerships involving FIFA and area organizations.

In Philadelphia, the Everywhere Project has played a central role in getting the food into neighborhoods where need is high. About 900 boxed lunches were handed out at Love Park alone, where lines formed as residents came to receive meals that had originally been intended for players, coaches, staff, and other World Cup personnel.

Organizers said the redistribution effort extended beyond Center City. Food has also been distributed in Kensington, West Philadelphia, Ambler, and elsewhere in Montgomery County, with support from local partners including the Garden of Health food pantry.

Leaders with the Everywhere Project said the donations have allowed them to move large amounts of fresh and prepared food quickly, particularly because some items were highly perishable and needed to be delivered within hours. The group said it received about 8,000 pounds directly, while the broader recovered supply was shared among food banks and nonprofits throughout the area.

Volunteers from local businesses also joined the distribution effort, helping sort and hand out food as community groups worked to prevent waste and expand access.

Nonprofit organizers said the impact goes beyond logistics. The effort has helped more than 1,000 people, according to one local leader, and has provided fresh items such as salads, tomatoes, and pasta dishes at a time when many families are under growing financial strain.

The redistribution campaign is also being framed as a rare example of a global sporting event delivering an immediate local benefit. Instead of allowing usable food to go to waste, organizers have turned excess match-day supplies into direct aid for residents across Philadelphia and the suburbs.

For many recipients, the meals offered more than convenience. They created a tangible connection between one of the city’s biggest international events and the neighborhoods often left out of the spotlight.

FIFA World Cup donates over 20,000 lbs of food to Philadelphia families was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

President Trump Returns To The White House After Spending Holidays In Florida

Donald Trump's Biggest Fan, Lindsey Graham, Dead At 71, Social Media Is In Big Fendi Mode

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA: APR 16 SoFi Play-In Tournament - Heat at Bulls

The Heat Was On: Bam Adebayo Reportedly Blessed Tyler Herro With A Fade In Las Vegas

Hip-Hop Wired
A person in a dark outfit and hat performing on a dimly lit stage, with spotlights and a microphone stand visible.

JAŸ-Z Sports Fresh Haircut To Rock Yankee Stadium. Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
A smiling woman with long dark hair wearing a green jacket stands in front of a glass building.

Tone Deaf Achievement Unlocked: After Sacking 3,200 Employees, XBOX Ceo Asha Sharma Joins U.S. Government Task Force For Employment

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
9 Items
News  |  Shannon Dawson

Nolan Wells Is Not The 1st: 10 Black Youth Whose Deaths Raised Serious Concerns

Comments
A smiling woman in a red jacket stands in front of a billboard that reads "RENT'S DUE WE GOT YOU" and promotes a law firm and radio station.
Contests  |  emartinezione

Rent’s Due, We Got You

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments
Crime  |  Jason Lee

Nolan Wells: Ben Crump Announces Independent Autopsy, Says There Were 'So Many Inconsistencies' Surrounding His Death

Comments
Usher Raymond and Chris Brown seated in chairs, promoting "The R&B Tour" live in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, September 5.
Entertainment  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close