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Rick Ross Talks New "Set In Stone" Album

Rick Ross Talks New “Set In Stone” Album, Orchestra Tour & 20 Years of Port of Miami

Published on July 10, 2026
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2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

Rick Ross dives deep into his new album “Set In Stone,” celebrating 20 years of “Port of Miami.” Get insights on his orchestra tour, business ventures, and the evolution of his legendary hip-hop career.

Watch the full interview below!

FOR MORE MUTHAKNOWS INTERVIEWS [CLICK HERE]

Rick Ross Talks New “Set In Stone” Album, Orchestra Tour & 20 Years of Port of Miami was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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