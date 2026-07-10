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Rick Ross dives deep into his new album “Set In Stone,” celebrating 20 years of “Port of Miami.” Get insights on his orchestra tour, business ventures, and the evolution of his legendary hip-hop career.

Watch the full interview below!

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Rick Ross Talks New “Set In Stone” Album, Orchestra Tour & 20 Years of Port of Miami was originally published on rnbphilly.com