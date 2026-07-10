Listen Live
Close
Local

Tips on how to prepare for tree fallings on Your House

Published on July 10, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Storm-Damaged Fallen Tree Blocking Residential Sidewalk After Severe Windstorm
Source: Barry Lavallee / Getty

A frightening incident in Huntersville is serving as an important reminder about the dangers of weakened trees, especially during storm season.

Emergency crews responded after a large tree crashed onto a mobile home, causing significant damage. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported, but the incident has prompted experts to encourage homeowners to inspect trees around their property before severe weather strikes.

Arborists say warning signs can include large dead branches, visible cracks in the trunk, mushrooms growing near the base, leaning trees, exposed or damaged roots, and limbs that have lost their leaves while surrounding branches remain healthy. Trees showing these signs may be at greater risk of falling during heavy rain, strong winds or saturated ground conditions.

Experts recommend having questionable trees evaluated by a certified arborist and removing hazardous limbs before they become a danger to homes, vehicles or power lines.

With hurricane season underway and summer storms becoming more frequent across the Carolinas, officials say taking preventive action now can help protect lives and property.

Tips on how to prepare for tree fallings on Your House was originally published on 1053rnb.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

President Trump Returns To The White House After Spending Holidays In Florida

Donald Trump's Biggest Fan, Lindsey Graham, Dead At 71, Social Media Is In Big Fendi Mode

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA: APR 16 SoFi Play-In Tournament - Heat at Bulls

The Heat Was On: Bam Adebayo Reportedly Blessed Tyler Herro With A Fade In Las Vegas

Hip-Hop Wired
A person in a dark outfit and hat performing on a dimly lit stage, with spotlights and a microphone stand visible.

JAŸ-Z Sports Fresh Haircut To Rock Yankee Stadium. Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
A smiling woman with long dark hair wearing a green jacket stands in front of a glass building.

Tone Deaf Achievement Unlocked: After Sacking 3,200 Employees, XBOX Ceo Asha Sharma Joins U.S. Government Task Force For Employment

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
9 Items
News  |  Shannon Dawson

Nolan Wells Is Not The 1st: 10 Black Youth Whose Deaths Raised Serious Concerns

Comments
A smiling woman in a red jacket stands in front of a billboard that reads "RENT'S DUE WE GOT YOU" and promotes a law firm and radio station.
Contests  |  emartinezione

Rent’s Due, We Got You

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments
Crime  |  Jason Lee

Nolan Wells: Ben Crump Announces Independent Autopsy, Says There Were 'So Many Inconsistencies' Surrounding His Death

Comments
Usher Raymond and Chris Brown seated in chairs, promoting "The R&B Tour" live in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, September 5.
Entertainment  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close