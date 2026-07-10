Source: Barry Lavallee / Getty

A frightening incident in Huntersville is serving as an important reminder about the dangers of weakened trees, especially during storm season.

Emergency crews responded after a large tree crashed onto a mobile home, causing significant damage. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported, but the incident has prompted experts to encourage homeowners to inspect trees around their property before severe weather strikes.

Arborists say warning signs can include large dead branches, visible cracks in the trunk, mushrooms growing near the base, leaning trees, exposed or damaged roots, and limbs that have lost their leaves while surrounding branches remain healthy. Trees showing these signs may be at greater risk of falling during heavy rain, strong winds or saturated ground conditions.

Experts recommend having questionable trees evaluated by a certified arborist and removing hazardous limbs before they become a danger to homes, vehicles or power lines.

With hurricane season underway and summer storms becoming more frequent across the Carolinas, officials say taking preventive action now can help protect lives and property.

Tips on how to prepare for tree fallings on Your House was originally published on 1053rnb.com