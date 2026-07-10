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Kanye Announces New Orleans Show Despite Ongoing Backlash

Kanye West Announces New Orleans Show Despite Ongoing Backlash

Kanye West is once again planning a one-off concert, this time setting his sights on New Orleans.

Published on July 10, 2026
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Kanye West is once again planning a one-off concert, this time setting his sights on New Orleans.

Ye is currently scheduled to perform at the Caesars Superdome on August 28, despite the continues controversy surrounding his past antisemitic remarks. Those comments have continued to follow the Chicago rapper, leading to canceled performances and growing pressure from public officials.

Over the past year, multiple events and venues have distance themselves from Kanye over the backlash. Even when shows are announced, fans have learned to wait and see if they’ll actually happen.

Earlier this year, Kanye was slated to headline both nights of Wireless Festival before the performance were ultimately canceled after major sponsors reportedly pulled their support following the announcement.

More recently, Ye is scheduled to perform in San Antonio, but Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones publicly urged the venue to cancel the concert over his history over hate speech.

“I support canceling the @kanyewest concert. Military City USA should not host someone with a record of hate speech and antisemitic comments in a city-funded facility like our Alamodome—not ever, and certainly not on July 4th, our Nation’s 250th birthday. Standing up to antisemitism is exactly what it takes to achieve a more perfect Union.”

Despite the controversy, Kanye has continued releasing music, most recently dropping the deluxe edition of his latest album, BULLY

As of now, there has been no official word on whether the New Orleans or San Antonio performances will move forward, but given Ye’s recent history, fans aren’t counting either show as a lock until he actually steps on stage.

Kanye West Announces New Orleans Show Despite Ongoing Backlash was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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