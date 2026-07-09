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Teen Construction Worker Killed After Argument at Job Site

Teen Construction Worker Killed After Argument at Job Site, Police Say

Published on July 9, 2026
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Source: JaysonPhotography / Getty

Teen Construction Worker Killed After Argument at Roxborough Job Site, Police Say

A 19-year-old construction worker was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon following an apparent altercation at a home in Philadelphia’s Roxborough section, according to police.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the 400 block of Ripka Street, where they found the victim on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Neighbors said emergency responders attempted to save him, but he was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument inside the home, where a construction crew had reportedly been working for several days without incident. Police said the victim and another man were involved in the dispute before a shot was fired. The wounded worker then made it outside, where he collapsed.

Three other workers were outside the property at the time of the shooting, according to police. Philadelphia Police Capt. James Kimrey said those witnesses told investigators they did not see the shooting itself but heard an argument or disturbance inside before finding the victim outside.

Crime scene investigators were seen removing evidence from the home, including a large bag containing a rifle. Police said an alleged suspect was taken in for questioning by homicide detectives, but no arrests had been announced as of late Wednesday.

The killing shocked neighbors, who described the block as quiet and said violence of this kind is unusual in the area.1

Police have not released additional information about what led to the confrontation. The investigation remains active, and authorities are asking anyone with information to call 215-686-TIPS.

Teen Construction Worker Killed After Argument at Job Site, Police Say was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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