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Muncie Bank Robbery Leads to Man Detained

An armed man was detained following a bank robbery in Muncie on Monday, according to the Muncie Police Department.

Published on July 6, 2026
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Source: FOX 59

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man is in custody following a Monday morning bank robbery in Muncie.

According to a news release from the Muncie Police Department, Delaware County 911 dispatch received a call of a robbery in progress at a First Merchants Bank location on S. Madison Street at around 10:33 a.m. on Monday.

At that time, officials said that there was a report of an armed man inside the bank, along with several employees unable to safely exit.

The release said that the Muncie Police Department responded to the scene, along with the department’s emergency response team and other law enforcement officials.

Officials stated that the man was detained and “there is no continued threat” as of this story’s publication.

Officials said that the incident remains under investigation by the Muncie Police Department.

Muncie Bank Robbery Leads to Man Detained was originally published on wibc.com

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