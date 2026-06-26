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Rasheed Wallace Talks 30th Anniversary of Basketball Camp

Rasheed Wallace Talks 30th Anniversary of Basketball Camp, Pioneering WWE Championship Celebrations

Published on June 26, 2026
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Rasheed Wallace returns to the stomping grounds, inviting DNA to his 30th Annual Basketball Camp and the two discuss giving back to full circle moments in the community.

For Wallace, it’s more than just a camp; it’s about providing the influence and experience that shapes future success.

Wallace also details the power of manifestation, sharing his insight on an interview prior to his an NBA championship victory in 2004, that destined him to exceed expectations on a journey of winning and ambition.

The NBA Champion pioneered a celebration that would be revered for years to come: Sporting a WWE Championship belt on the grand stage. With the negative connotation around professional wrestling being ‘kayfabe’, its shining glory in championship belts was a calling card for casual fans and pro athletes alike. Wallace discussed pioneering that trend and if he would actually do a spot with the WWE, and shares if the WWE ever reached out to him after his Championship run with the Detroit Pistons.

If you could pick 5 NBA all-time greats to cut killer WWE promos, who makes the cut? Wallace gives us his NBA ‘All-Team Smack Talk’

Watch the full interview below!

Rasheed Wallace Talks 30th Anniversary of Basketball Camp, Pioneering WWE Championship Celebrations was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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