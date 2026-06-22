Mike Pence Talks New Book, President Trump, and Indiana's Economy

Pence supports Trump's tax cuts and stance on Israel, but disagrees with populist policies and Iran deal.

Pence believes Indiana's economy thrives on conservative policies of less government, lower taxes, and educational opportunities.

Pence's experience as Indiana governor helped propel his national political career as Trump's VP.

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–Former Indiana Governor and Vice President Mike Pence discussed President Trump, Indiana’s economy, and more in a weekend interview with Gerry Dick of Inside Indiana Business.

He said there are some things he agrees with and disagrees with on President Trump’s actions.

“We had the worst border crisis in American history. Under the Biden administration, they’ve secured the southern border back with the policies we had in effect in our time. Extending all those Trump Pence tax cuts in their entirety was critical and also, as we’ve talked earlier, I think being willing to take the fight directly to Iran to stand with Israel has been deeply admirable and effective for the American people,” said Pence.

Here is where he distances himself from the actions of President Trump.

“There have been some departures, I think, that reflect the influence of populist right thinking. The stops and starts on support for Ukraine following the brutal and unprovoked Russian invasion four years ago. Economic policies like broad based tariffs that while they were turned back by the Supreme Court continue to be pursued against friend and foe alike. Nationalization of American businesses, which would have been unheard of during our administration together. Price controls on pharmaceuticals and credit cards. These represent departures on on policies at home and abroad that some on the populist right want to make permanent on the Republican Party,” said Pence.

Pence is concerned about the memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran.

“We’ve got to ensure that at the end of this negotation, not only have we ended hostilities and restored freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, but I think we have to demand the full and verifiable dismantling of the nuclear program that Iran has pursued for decades,” said Pence.

He discusses those things and much more in his book “What Conservatives Believe: Rediscovering the Conservative Conscience”.

Pence does, however, feel encouraged about Indiana’s economy.

“You know, when I was governor. I used to love to say here in Indiana. We do two things really well. We make things and we grow things and we sell them to the country and to the world,” said Pence.

Pence believes Indiana is a great place to live, to work, raise a family, and retire.

“But it’s also because we’ve really led the way with those common sense, conservative policies of of less government, less taxes, educational opportunities, even while we we see to it that our communities have the need to grow and prosper. Indiana knows how to do it right. When President Trump added me to the ticket a decade ago, about every other conversation was about Indiana. And I expect it’s one of the reasons that I made it on the national stage,” said Pence.

Pence was Indiana’s Governor from January 14, 2013 through Janury 9, 2017. He was the Vice President from January 20, 2017 through January 20, 2021.

Mike Pence Talks New Book, President Trump, and Indiana's Economy was originally published on wibc.com