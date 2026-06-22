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Dusty May’s Coaching Timeline

UPDATE | June 22nd, 2026: Mavericks Hire Dusty May as New Head Coach

Dusty May, a native of Terre Haute, Indiana, has carved an impressive path in the world of college basketball coaching.

Born and raised in the Hoosier State, May graduated from Eastern Greene High School in Bloomfield, Indiana, in 1995.

His coaching journey began shortly after, as he served as a student manager at Indiana University from 1996 to 2000 under the legendary Bob Knight.

From these humble beginnings, May’s career has been a testament to hard work and perseverance.

Rising through the ranks from administrative roles and assistant coaching positions to head coaching stints, he has left an indelible mark at every stop.

His journey from Indiana roots to national prominence is a story of dedication, growth, and an unwavering passion for the game.

Take a look below at Dusty May’s Coaching Timeline.

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1996-2000: Indiana (Student Manager)

May began his basketball journey as a student manager under legendary coach Bob Knight at Indiana University. This experience laid the foundation for his coaching philosophy.