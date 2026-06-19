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Jay-Z Announces Free NYC Pop-Ups

Roc Nation Announces Free NYC Events Honoring Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt

Published on June 19, 2026
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Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation recently announced a two-day pop-up experience in New York City beginning June 25. The immersive, interactive events will be held in both DUMBO, Brooklyn, and Lower Manhattan, giving fans a unique opportunity to celebrate the legacy of Reasonable Doubt. Even better, admission is free, making it accessible to anyone looking to honor the landmark album’s June 25, 1996 release.

The festivities won’t stop there for the Brooklyn rap icon. In July, Jay-Z is set to headline a special three-night concert series at Yankee Stadium, an event that has already generated significant excitement among fans. The opening show will serve as a tribute to Reasonable Doubt, while the second night will spotlight The Blueprint, one of the most acclaimed projects in his catalog.

The final installment, titled “Extra Innings,” is expected to celebrate the broader scope of Jay-Z’s career. Fans can anticipate a set spanning multiple eras of his music, along with the possibility of surprise guests and memorable moments.

Roc Nation Announces Free NYC Events Honoring Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt was originally published on 92q.com

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