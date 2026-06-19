Listen Live
Close
Style & Fashion

Alicia Keys Performs At Knicks Parade In Leather Look

Alicia Keys Blesses Ticker-Tape Parade With ‘Empire State Of Mind’ Performance Wearing A Leathery Look

The Manhattan native celebrated the Knicks win and looked good doing it.

Published on June 18, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

New York Knicks Championship Parade & Ceremony
Source: Angelina Katsanis / Getty

The New York Knicks had a pretty good time at their historic celebration parade — and so did Alicia Keys.

The R&B singer not only celebrated her hometown team’s championship win, she looked TF good while doing it. Stylish, fashionable and giving off a natural glow, Alicia was dressed for the moment.

The Manhattan native helped close out the Knicks’ ticker-tape parade on Thursday, June 18, performing “Empire State Of Mind” at City Hall as fans celebrated the team’s win against the San Antonio Spurs.

The song choice was obvious. The moment called for it. And Alicia delivered.

Alicia Keys & Pelle Pelle NY Knicks Swag

Alicia hit the stage in a black leather Knicks-inspired look that gave Gotham City with a fashion-girlie twist.

She wore a cropped Pelle Pelle black leather jacket covered in crystal details, New York lettering and championship references. The back featured Knicks-inspired graphics and bold lettering that made it feel custom and very New York.

She paired it with a black bodysuit, fitted leather pants and sharp black pointed-toe heels. Oversized hoops, a statement necklace and a sleek braided ponytail completed the look.

Her makeup was fresh, glowy and minimal. Alicia didn’t need much. The leather, the vocals and the city did the rest.

‘I will never forget today EVER!”: Alicia Keys Is A Fan

Alicia was one of several celebrities, fans and die-hard New York lovers who stood shoulder to shoulder for the Knicks’ big day.

She posted behind-the-scenes photos with Knicks players, posed with her husband Swizz Beatz and marked the moment with gorgeous pictures on the steps of City Hall.

“New York City!!! I am speechless,” she wrote on Instagram. “What a moment. I will never forget today EVER!”

Alicia has been celebrating the Knicks all week. The 45-year-old hosted a star-studded after-party at Capitale earlier this week, rocking a Knicks jacket and singing the anthem for a crowd that included Angela Simmons and Lena Waithe.

Alicia Keys singing “Empire State Of Mind” at a Knicks championship parade just makes sense.

The city had its team. The team had its trophy. And New York had Alicia on the mic.

Alicia Keys Blesses Ticker-Tape Parade With ‘Empire State Of Mind’ Performance Wearing A Leathery Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Jaylen Brown's Celtics Season Opener Reception & Birthday Celebration

Young Thug Wants Kodak Black To Join YSL, Says He’d Give Him “Whatever He Thinks He Wants”

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

Roc Nation Announces NYC Pop-Ups For JÄY-Z ‘Reasonable Doubt’ 30th Anniversary

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-WARNER-GRAMMYS

Tay Keith’s Loved Ones Break Silence With Statement After His Passing

Hip-Hop Wired
Two smiling Black men, one wearing a floral print shirt and the other wearing a white shirt with a graphic logo.

Soulja Boy Given The Boot From Kai Cenat's Atlanta Streamer University Event

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
ANTHONYTRIALDAY5 - Karmelo Anthony trial protest
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Karmelo Anthony Brings In New Legal Team for Appeal

Comments
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

Juice, Water, Diapers: Why Do Black Children Keep Getting Killed Over Cheap Products?

Comments
12 Items
Politics  |  Christopher Smith

Trump Delivers Profane Obama Tirade, Critics See The Jealousy

Comments
News  |  Shannon Dawson

Karmelo Anthony Gets New Legal Team As Appeal Process Begins

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close