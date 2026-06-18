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Afro B's 'Mapouka': Explaining the Dance & New Afrobeats Wave

Afro B’s ‘Mapouka’: Explaining the Dance & New Afrobeats Wave

Published on June 18, 2026
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Two men wearing sunglasses and jewelry posing in front of a 100.3 RNB radio station banner.
Source: Deion Allen / @96dna

Afro B’s ‘Mapouka’: Explaining the Dance & New Afrobeats Wave

Afro B discusses the cultural roots and global promotion of his new single ‘Mapouka,’ meaning twerking, originally a celebration of womanhood in Ivory Coast. He talks about his journey since the global hit ‘Joana,’ the evolution of Afrobeats, and his diverse musical influences. #Afrobeats #Mapouka #AfroB #NewMusic #IvoryCoast

FOR MORE MUTHAKNOWS INTERVIEWS [CLICK HERE]

Afro B’s ‘Mapouka’: Explaining the Dance & New Afrobeats Wave was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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