Ranking All T.I. Albums After His Retirement Announcement

Source: Prince Williams / Getty To some, he’s the undisputed King of the South. To others, he’s the architect of Trap Music. However you view his legacy, T.I. has cemented his place among hip-hop’s all-time greats. The Atlanta rap icon is preparing to close the book on his recording career with the release of his final album, Kill The King, on June 26. After more than two decades of chart-topping hits, platinum albums and cultural influence, T.I. leaves behind one of the most accomplished catalogs in Southern rap history. But which of his 11 previous studio albums stand above the rest? Using a combination of sales, hit records, critical reception, and long-term impact, here’s our ranking of every T.I. studio album from worst to best.

12. The L.I.B.R.A. (2020) Released after a lengthy hiatus, The L.I.B.R.A. featured appearances from artists including Young Thug, Lil Baby and 21 Savage. While the album showed T.I. adapting to a new generation of Atlanta rap, it lacked the cultural impact and standout moments that defined his earlier work. It feels more like a victory lap than an essential entry in his catalog.

11. Us or Else: Letter to the System (2016) T.I. deserves credit for using his platform to address social justice issues and racial inequality. However, the album’s heavy focus on political messaging came at the expense of the hit-making instincts that helped make him a superstar. The message was important, but the music never fully connected with a mainstream audience.

10. No Mercy (2010) Released during one of the most turbulent periods of T.I.’s career, No Mercy arrived with significant expectations. Despite featuring collaborations with Eminem, Drake, Kanye West and others, the project often feels dark and uneven. While several tracks remain memorable, it lacks the cohesion of his best albums.

9. Paperwork (2014) Executive produced in part by Pharrell Williams, Paperwork attempted to balance classic T.I. storytelling with contemporary sounds. The album produced several quality records but struggled to generate the excitement of his peak years. It remains an underrated effort that deserves more credit than it often receives.

8. I’m Serious (2001) T.I.’s debut album introduced listeners to a young artist still searching for his identity. Commercially, it fell short of expectations, but hindsight has elevated its importance. The project laid the groundwork for the trap music blueprint T.I. would help popularize just a few years later.

7. Dime Trap (2018) After multiple delays, Dime Trap finally arrived as one of T.I.’s strongest late-career releases. The album blended introspection, trap production and veteran perspective. While it didn’t produce a signature hit, it demonstrated that T.I. could still deliver a compelling project nearly two decades into his career.

6. T.I. vs. T.I.P. (2007) Built around the concept of T.I.’s two competing personalities, the album debuted at No. 1 and delivered several successful singles. While the concept occasionally overshadowed the music, the project contains enough quality material to stand comfortably in the upper half of his catalog.

5. Trouble Man: Heavy Is the Head (2012) Often overlooked in discussions about T.I.’s best work, Trouble Man debuted atop the Billboard 200 and showcased a more mature artist. Songs like “Ball” and “Sorry” demonstrated his ability to evolve while maintaining the swagger that made him a star. The album aged better than many expected.

4. Urban Legend (2004) This was the album that transformed T.I. from a rising Southern rapper into a national star. Anchored by hits like “Bring Em Out,” “ASAP” and “U Don’t Know Me,” Urban Legend delivered some of the most recognizable records of his career. It also helped establish Atlanta as a dominant force in hip-hop.

3. Paper Trail (2008) Many fans consider Paper Trail T.I.’s most polished album. Featuring massive hits such as “Whatever You Like,” “Live Your Life” and “Dead and Gone,” the project showcased his crossover appeal without sacrificing authenticity. Commercially and critically, it ranks among the biggest successes of his career.