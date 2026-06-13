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Could Stefon Diggs Be the Ravens' Next Veteran Wide Receiver?

Could Stefon Diggs Be the Ravens’ Next Veteran Wide Receiver Addition?

Published on June 12, 2026
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The Baltimore Ravens may have another opportunity to add a proven veteran receiver to their offense after four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs was officially cleared by the NFL following an investigation into allegations that stemmed from the offseason.

According to reports from CBS sports, the league has closed its investigation into Diggs after determining there was insufficient evidence to support disciplinary action under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The decision comes after Diggs was found not guilty in May of assault-related charges involving his former private chef.

With both the legal case and league review behind him, Diggs is now free to sign with any team.

The 32-year-old wide receiver showed he can still produce at a high level last season, recording 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns while helping New England reach the playoffs. Diggs became the Patriots’ first 1,000-yard receiver since 2019 and posted one of the highest catch percentages by a wide receiver in NFL history.

Now, Baltimore could emerge as an intriguing landing spot.

The Ravens have a recent history of bringing in veteran pass-catchers, including DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham Jr., and DeSean Jackson. Pairing Diggs with quarterback Lamar Jackson would give Baltimore another experienced target alongside a receiving corps that features a mix of established talent and young playmakers.

Baltimore’s offense is expected to remain among the AFC’s best under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, and adding a receiver with Diggs’ résumé could provide additional depth and leadership to a room that includes several young contributors expected to take on larger roles this season.

While no deal appears imminent, Diggs’ availability is likely to generate interest across the league. For a Ravens team with Super Bowl aspirations, the veteran receiver could be an option worth monitoring as training camp approaches.

Could Stefon Diggs Be the Ravens’ Next Veteran Wide Receiver Addition? was originally published on 92q.com

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