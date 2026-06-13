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BGE Warns Of Rising Summer Energy Costs, Offers Ways To Save

Published on June 12, 2026
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Cost of electric utilities with light bulb for payment.
Source: sasirin pamai / Getty

As temperatures climb across Maryland, Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) is warning customers to prepare for potentially higher electric bills this summer while offering tips to help reduce energy use and save money.

According to BGE, rising electricity supply prices set by the regional wholesale power market, PJM Interconnection, are expected to contribute to increased costs for many customers.

“We understand that customers are concerned about cost, especially when the price of PJM electricity supply has increased significantly this summer compared to last summer,” BGE officials said in a statement. “BGE does not control the price of electricity supply, and the cost is passed through to customers.”

The utility says several factors are driving the increase, including the retirement of some power plants, limitations within the transmission grid, and growing demand for electricity throughout the region.

While BGE cannot control wholesale electricity prices, officials say customers can take steps to lower their energy consumption and help reduce monthly bills. Conserving energy during periods of extreme heat can also help ease strain on the power grid.

Among the recommendations:

  • Schedule regular maintenance for your air conditioning system to keep it operating efficiently.
  • Seal drafty windows and doors with caulking or weather-stripping to keep cool air inside.
  • Use ceiling fans or portable fans to stay comfortable without overworking your cooling system.
  • Close blinds, curtains, and shades during the day to block heat from entering through windows.
  • Adjust your thermostat higher when you’re away from home. Cooling systems account for nearly half of a home’s summer energy use.
  • Turn off unnecessary lights, electronics, and appliances when not in use.

BGE also recommends lowering water heater temperatures, replacing air filters regularly, keeping heat-producing electronics away from thermostats, and limiting the use of ovens, dishwashers, and dryers until after 9 p.m. when outdoor temperatures begin to cool.

With summer heat expected to increase energy demand, BGE says even small changes can make a noticeable difference on monthly utility bills.

BGE Warns Of Rising Summer Energy Costs, Offers Ways To Save was originally published on 92q.com

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