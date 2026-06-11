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Dallas’ Backup Mayor?

Dallas has leadership roles that step in when needed, including the mayor pro tem and deputy mayor pro tem. Lets understand how these positions work.

Published on June 11, 2026
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Black Ceasar Poetry with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson
Source: Don Tortellini / Don Tortellini

Dallas does not have a formal office called “backup mayor,” but the city does have leadership roles that step in when needed, including the mayor pro tem and deputy mayor pro tem. Understanding how these positions work helps explain who leads when the mayor is unavailable and how Dallas’s council-manager government is organized

The Overview:

Dallas operates under a council-manager form of government, where authority is shared among the mayor, the city council, and the city manager. The City of Dallas government page shows the mayor, a mayor pro tem, and a deputy mayor pro tem, which are the positions most people mean when they ask about a backup mayor.

The mayor pro tem is typically the council member designated to act in the mayor’s place when necessary, while the deputy mayor pro tem serves as an additional backup leadership role. This structure helps the city maintain continuity in meetings, public representation, and emergency decision-making if the mayor is absent.

Recent Dallas election and governance coverage also shows that the mayor’s office remains a major part of city leadership, while the city charter and council structure define how leadership is handled over time. In other words, Dallas uses formal council roles rather than a separate elected substitute mayor office.

So Technically…

Dallas’s “backup mayor” is best understood as the mayor pro tem or deputy mayor pro tem within the city’s council-manager system, not a standalone elected office. If you’re writing about Dallas city leadership, focusing on those official roles will keep the article accurate and easy for readers to understand

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