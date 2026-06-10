Listen Live
Close
Local

Pregnant Indy Mom Found Dead in Mexico, Her Kids Found Safe

Pregnant Indy Mom Found Dead in Mexico, Her Missing Kids Found Safe

Authorities in southern Mexico discovered the nude body of an Indianapolis mother, Makala Pendley, in a ditch in Chiapas.

Published on June 10, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Map showing Indianapolis, Indiana and Zinacantán, with a portrait of a woman in the inset.
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities in southern Mexico found the nude body of an Indianapolis mother in a ditch over the weekend in a small village in the state of Chiapas, according to the woman’s family.

They identified her as 30-year-old Makala Pendley and said she was brutally murdered. Makala’s sister, Maurica Lambert, said local authorities told her family that Makala was raped and beaten to death.

Lambert said her sister was at least six months pregnant.

“It just still does not feel freaking real,” Lambert said. “It just doesn’t feel real at all.”

“Based on the time of death, she had been at the location where she was found for between 8 and 12 hours,” the local prosecutor said in an online broadcast. “The deceased woman’s death was caused by traumatic brain injury secondary to blunt force trauma.”

The discovery of her body set off a desperate search for her seven children, who were supposed to be with her.

On Tuesday afternoon, Lambert said authorities in Mexico found the children and have arrested their father.

FOX59/CBS4 made attempts to confirm the arrest with the local prosecutor’s office, but our messages were not returned.

“I thought it was somebody else. I still feel like it’s someone else,” Lambert said. “It just never would have crossed my mind that it would have been him. I’ve never gotten like that type of like feeling from him or anything.”

Lambert said her sister fled to Mexico with her children and their father earlier this year. She said her sister was fearful her children would be taken away from her.

According to police reports, Pendley and her children were reported missing to Indianapolis authorities in late February.

IMPD said Mexican officials found the children and took custody of them, but later returned them to Pendley.

“She was a good mom,” Lambert said. “As moms, you know, we have our bad days, you know what I mean? And she was a good mom, though. She put her kids before she put anything.”

Lambert said her nieces and nephews will be returning to Indianapolis along with their mother’s body.

Pregnant Indy Mom Found Dead in Mexico, Her Missing Kids Found Safe was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit In Partnership With Bloomberg Philanthropies

Matt Damon Addressing Global Water Crisis By Spitting Some Bars & More

Hip-Hop Wired
DJ Akademiks

Lil Baby Calls DJ Akademiks The Feds, Ak Fires Back

Hip-Hop Wired
NC State v Texas

Sir No Chill Charles Barkley Refers To Cardi B As "Cardi D's" At NBA Finals Game 3

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Liar Liar: Charles Blow Takes Down MAGA Pundit On CNN

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Karmelo Anthony Trial Day 2
25 Items
Crime  |  tethomas

Social Media Reacts to Karmelo Anthony Verdict

Comments
Crime  |  J. Bachelor

Jury Finds Karmelo Anthony GUILTY In Austin Metcalf Death

Comments
Families at a carnival
Local  |  Kirby Lozano

Moonlight Market and Night Festival at Griggs Park

Comments
Crime  |  Joe Jurado

White Man In Texas Brings AR-15 To Black Teen’s Birthday Pool Party

Comments
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close