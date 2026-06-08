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Knicks Nation Tight Over Trump's Planned Game 3 Appearance

Knicks Nation Tight Over Trump's Planned Game 3 Appearance

The President's attendance during the NBA Finals matchup with the Spurs is resulting in a shutdown of the area around Madison Square Garden & tighter security measures.

Published on June 8, 2026
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A person wearing a blue jacket with "KNICKS" and other patches stands in front of Madison Square Garden. A man in a suit and red tie gestures while speaking into a microphone on an airplane.
Source: Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s planned appearance in Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals is rubbing longtime New York Knicks fans the wrong way.

Over the weekend, the Knicks organization confirmed that Trump will be attending the matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night (June 8) at Madison Square Garden, marking the first time that a sitting President would attend an NBA Finals game. In a statement, the Knicks warned ticket holders to arrive at the venue at least two hours before tip-off to accommodate a longer-than-usual security check.

In addition, NYPD officers confirmed to ESPN in a statement that the watch party outside MSG will be canceled due to the President’s visit. “There will be no watch parties outside of Madison Square Garden for Game 3 only,” the statement read. “This was done fully in coordination with the Secret Service because of the presidential visit. We expect watch parties at Madison Square Garden to resume for Game 4.”

With the Knicks on a historic run as they head towards their first championship since 1973, the excitement in the city is beyond fiery. Now, with Trump’s visit derailing the normal fan experience, needless to say, Knicks Nation is not too pleased.

While, thankfully, the Knicks players are laser-focused on the game ahead, fans, politicians and media personalities have plenty to say!

Check out some reactions below!

Knicks Nation Tight Over Trump's Planned Game 3 Appearance was originally published on hotspotatl.com

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