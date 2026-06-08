Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Kevin Hart And Henry Cavill To Star As Rival Spies In Netflix Comedy

The duo will play rival spies whose worlds collide when their wives become friends and both couples prepare for fatherhood.

Published on June 8, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Two men, one wearing a gray sweater with a poppy pin and the other a black man in a white shirt, standing in front of a blue background with the word "open" visible.
Source:

Henry Cavill is heading back to Netflix, but this time he’ll be trading swords and superhuman strength for diapers, deception and comedy.

The actor has signed on to star opposite Kevin Hart in an untitled spy-action comedy for Netflix, according to multiple reports. The film is based on a short story by writer Sean Lewis.

According to Deadline, the project centers on two rival spies whose lives intersect in a Lamaze class. What begins as an awkward encounter between competing spies quickly becomes much more complicated when their wives strike up a close friendship. As the two families become increasingly connected, the operatives find it impossible to keep their professional and personal lives separate.

The situation spirals into a mix of danger and comedy as their secret identities threaten to unravel. Forced to navigate looming fatherhood while juggling spy missions, the rivals reluctantly become allies, as what starts as a rivalry evolves into an unlikely partnership. 

Sources say Cavill will portray one of the spies, though specific details about his character have not been revealed. Hart’s role has also remained largely under wraps, but it’s safe to assume that Hart will play the opposite spy as the pairing of the action-heavy Cavill and comedy veteran Hart is expected to be warmly received by audiences.

Cavill, who remains one of Hollywood’s most in-demand action stars, has appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine and Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and can currently be seen alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in Ritchie’s action thriller In the Grey.

Cavill is also set to reunite with Netflix audiences in Enola Holmes 3, where he reprises his role as Sherlock Holmes opposite Millie Bobby Brown. He also has two major projects in development at Amazon MGM Studios: a reboot of Highlander from director Chad Stahelski and a live-action adaptation of Voltron.

See social media’s reaction to the forthcoming funny.

Kevin Hart And Henry Cavill To Star As Rival Spies In Netflix Comedy was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

DaBaby - Astroworld Fest 2019

DaBaby Reaches Settlement In Lawsuit Over 2022 Bowling Alley Fight

Hip-Hop Wired
Anthony J. Moore Rescues Black Woman While Driving Truck

Preacher & Trucker Anthony J. Moore Saves Black Woman From Kidnapper

Hip-Hop Wired
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Hip-Hop Wired
Stan Lee hand and footprint ceremony, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Jul 2017

Star Trek Star Nichelle Nichols' Family Wins $13 Million In Lawsuit

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
AptExplosion_10.JPG
News  |  tethomas

63-Year-Old Dallas Woman Dies After Deadly House Fire

Comments
Families at a carnival
Local  |  Kirby Lozano

Moonlight Market and Night Festival at Griggs Park

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments
Reality TV  |  Kerbi Lynn

From The White House To The Traitors House: Michelle Obama Reveals The Only Reality Show She’d Ever Join

Comments
Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Block Spinnin’ & Sinnin’? #RHOA’s Drew Sidora Reveals Michael B. Jordan Is The Only Ex Who Could Still Do THIS

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close