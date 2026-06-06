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Chef Jernard Kicks Up A Caesar Salad On ‘New Soul Kitchen Remix’

Chef Jernard Gives The Caesar Salad A ‘Kicked-Up’ Southern Makeover On ‘New Soul Kitchen Remix’

Chef Jernard Wells puts a Southern spin on the classic Caesar salad in this episode of 'New Soul Kitchen Remix.'

Published on June 6, 2026
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A smiling Black man in a chef's uniform cutting a piece of salmon on a wooden cutting board, surrounded by cooking ingredients and kitchen appliances.
Source: TV One / TV One

New Soul Kitchen Remix fans are in for a treat when episode 503 arrives. Chef Jernard Wells proves once again that a classic recipe is just the beginning as he takes the traditional Caesar salad and gives it a bold Southern makeover that’s packed with flavor, creativity, and plenty of personality. Introducing the “Kicked-Up Salad” with blackened salmon and delicious cornbread croutons.

Chef Jernard gives the classic Caesar salad a southern twist with blackened salmon.

At the center of this dish is “perfectly cooked” blackened salmon that’s seasoned to perfection and cooked until every bite is tender, flaky, and full of flavor, according to the food expert.

Those “beautiful chunks” of salmon bring a rich, satisfying texture that pairs perfectly with the crisp freshness of the salad. Smoky, savory, and irresistibly delicious, this salmon transforms an everyday salad into a meal worthy of the main stage.


But Chef Jernard doesn’t stop with the salmon. In true New Soul Kitchen Remix fashion, he adds a Southern twist that elevates this dish. Enter the cornbread croutons, golden, crunchy, buttery bites that add the perfect contrast to the fresh greens and creamy Caesar dressing. It’s a simple addition with a huge impact, delivering comfort-food flavor in every forkful.

New episodes of New Soul Kitchen Remix air Wednesdays at 9:30p/8:30c on CLEO TV.

Chef Jernard Gives The Caesar Salad A ‘Kicked-Up’ Southern Makeover On ‘New Soul Kitchen Remix’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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