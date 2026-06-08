Source: Maria Lysaker / Getty What Teams are in the 2026 FIFA World Cup? Full Group List & Houston Matchups The 2026 FIFA World Cup is almost here, and this year’s tournament will look a little different than past editions. RELATED: How Does the 2026 FIFA World Cup Work? A Simple Guide For the first time, the World Cup features 48 teams, expanding from the previous 32-team format. Those teams are divided into 12 groups of four, with the group stage setting the field for the knockout rounds. RELATED: 10 Things to Know About Soccer Before Watching the FIFA World Cup The tournament is being hosted across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, with Houston among the host cities. For fans trying to keep track of who is playing, here is the full group list for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, plus the teams scheduled to play in Houston.

Group A Mexico

South Africa

South Korea

Czechia (Czech Republic) Mexico gets to open up the tournament at home against South Africa, looking to improve upon its last World Cup result after a disappointing group-stage exit in Qatar. This is South Africa’s first World Cup since 2010. This is South Korea’s 11th straight World Cup. This is Czechia’s first World Cup since 2006.

Group B Canada

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Qatar

Switzerland Like Mexico, Canada also gets to play on home soil. This is the team’s second World Cup since 1986. This is Bosnia and Herzegovina’s second World Cup, their first since 2014. 2022’s host country, Qatar, returns to the World Cup for only the second time. They look to improve upon a dead-last finish in the group stage. Switzerland has made the Round of 16 each of the last three tournaments. The team has not advanced to the quarterfinals since 1954.

Group C Brazil

Morocco

Haiti

Scotland Brazil leads all nations in World Cup championships with five, however they’ve not won since 2002. Since then they’ve advanced to at least the Quarterfinals in every tournament, even finishing fourth in 2014. Morocco placed fourth in Qatar. The team looks to improve upon their 2022 run in 2026, before they co-host the tournament in 2030. This is Haiti’s first World Cup appearance since 1974, their second all time. This is Scotland’s first World Cup appearance since 1998.

Group D United States

Paraguay

Australia

Türkiye (Turkey) Hosting World Cup matches for the first time since 1994, the U.S. opens play on home soil at SoFi Stadium against Paraguay. This is Paraguay’s first World Cup appearance since 2010. Australia has made six consecutive World Cup tournaments, reaching the Round of 16 in 2022. This is Türkiye’s first World Cup appearance since 2002, when they finished third.

Group E Germany

Curaçao

Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Ecuador Germany could tie Brazil for World Cup championships with a win in this year’s tournament. The four-time champions last won in 2014. This is Curaçao’s first World Cup appearance. Curaçao is also the smallest country by population to qualify for a men’s World Cup. This is Côte d’Ivoire’s first World Cup appearance since 2014. This is Ecuador’s second consecutive tournament appearance.

Group F Netherlands

Japan

Sweden

Tunisia The Netherlands have yet to win a World Cup, despite finishing runner-up three times, most recently in 2010. This is Japan’s eighth consecutive tournament appearance. Sweden returns to the World Cup after missing out in 2022. Tunisia has yet to advance beyond the group stage.

Group G Belgium

Egypt

Iran

New Zealand Belgium missed out on the knockout stage in 2022. Egypt returns to the World Cup after missing out in 2022 This is Iran’s fourth consecutive World Cup appearance. This is New Zealand’s first World Cup appearance since 2010.

Group H Spain

Cabo Verde

Saudi Arabia

Uruguay Spain recently won the Euro 2024. This is Cabo Verde’s first World Cup. Saudi Arabia shocked the world in 2022 when they opened up group stage play with an upset win over Argentina, the eventual champions. Uruguay is a two-time World Cup champion, however they’ve not won since 1950.

Group I France

Senegal

Iraq

Norway The World Cup Finals have become a regular occurrence for France, having won the tournament in 2018, and finishing runner-up in 2022. Senegal gets to rematch with France, after upsetting the defending champions in the 2002 World Cup opener. This is Iraq’s first World Cup appearance since 1986. This is Norway’s first World Cup appearance since 1998.

Group J Argentina

Algeria

Austria

Jordan Argentina is the defending World Cup champion, winning their third in 2022. This is Algeria’s first World Cup appearance since 2014. This is Austria’s first World Cup appearance since 1998. This is Jordan’s first World Cup appearance.

Group K Portugal

Congo DR

Uzbekistan

Colombia Portugal has never won a World Cup. Their best finish was third in 1966. This is Congo DR’s first World Cup appearance since 1974, when they competed as Zaire. This is Uzbekistan’s first World Cup appearance. Colombia returns to the World Cup after missing out in 2022.

Group L England

Croatia

Ghana

Panama England is looking to win their first World Cup since 1966. Croatia finished runner-up and third place in 2018 and 2022 respectively, making them one of the strongest nations in recent years. After making the Quarterfinals in 2010, Ghana has failed to advance past the group stage in every tournament appearance since. Panama makes its second World Cup appearance, debuting in 2018.

How the Group Stage Works Each team plays the other three teams in its group once. A win is worth three points, a draw is worth one point and a loss is worth zero points. After group play, the top two teams from each group advance to the Round of 32. They will be joined by the eight best third-place teams. From there, the World Cup becomes a single-elimination tournament.