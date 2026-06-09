The growing role of access management in workplace security

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Access management is becoming more central in workplace security due to the impact of hybrid work and the betterment of security through real-time monitoring and automation. The future of workplace security is also identity-centered.

Grand View Research reports that the identity and access management market was worth $26.8 billion in 2025 and it’s forecast to grow to $62.9 billion in 2033. Access management is clearly becoming an integral part of workplace safety solutions, as the world of security is constantly evolving.

Why Has Access Management Become a Critical Part of Workplace Security?

Today’s workplaces are more connected than ever, and these parties regularly move through both physical and digital environments:

Employees

Contractors

Vendors

Visitors

Controlling who can access specific areas, systems, and information becomes increasingly important because of this.

Access management provides a structured way to verify identities and assign permissions based on roles and responsibilities. The solutions provided by the commercial locksmith experts located here, combined with credential-based controls, can improve visibility and accountability. This helps:

Reduce unauthorized access

Protect sensitive assets

Support compliance requirements

The Impact of Hybrid Work on Access Control Strategies

According to Gallup, 52% of U.S. work locations have hybrid setups, and this has transformed how organizations approach workplace security. Employees can now access company facilities and digital systems from multiple locations, and this creates new security challenges that traditional access methods weren’t designed to address.

Modern security management systems now allow businesses to centrally manage permissions across physical locations and digital platforms. This helps maintain consistent security standards, regardless of where employees work.

The following pieces of access control technology make it easier to adapt to changing workforce needs, too:

Mobile credentials

Cloud-based administration

Real-time monitoring

Enhancing Security Through Real-Time Monitoring and Automation

Access management systems are now powerful security tools that provide valuable operational insights. Today’s solutions can:

Track access activity in real time

Generate alerts for suspicious behavior

Automatically adjust permissions when employee roles change

This level of automation for employee access protocols reduces the risk of human error and helps security teams respond more quickly to potential threats. Real-time visibility also supports incident response efforts since there are detailed records of who accessed specific locations or systems.

Is the Future of Workplace Security Identity-Centered?

Security threats are only becoming more sophisticated, so companies are shifting toward identity-centered security strategies that place access management at the core of protection efforts. They’re not focusing solely on securing buildings or networks anymore; businesses are emphasizing the verification of individuals and their permissions.

These technologies are helping organizations strengthen security while improving user experience:

Biometric authentication

Mobile credentials

Integrated identity management platforms

This aligns with broader security frameworks that prioritize continuous verification and least-privilege access principles.

Access Management Is Key to Workplace Security

Workplaces will continue to evolve and change with the times, which means that access management will play an even greater role in balancing security, operational efficiency, and employee convenience. This makes it a foundational element of modern workplace protection.

If you want to keep learning, then check out our other pages for more informative topics.