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Everything About Downtown Dallas Is Changing

From the Mavs to City Hall, Dallas is debating what stays, what goes, and what's next.

Published on June 4, 2026
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Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Dallas is doing a whole lot of moving and shaking these days, and people have plenty to say about it.

First, the Mavericks announced plans to leave downtown for a new arena development in Valley View. The Stars are also exploring a move north, and now the conversation has shifted to another Dallas landmark: City Hall.

This week, Dallas City Council members reviewed two massive repair plans for the iconic building. Both options would keep City Hall standing, but neither comes cheap. The price tag ranges from about $532 million to more than $600 million, depending on which plan is chosen and how long construction takes.

The proposed work includes repairs to the roof, plumbing, electrical systems, generators, and other aging infrastructure. One plan would take about six years, while the other could stretch to a decade.

The big question? Is City Hall worth saving, or is this an opportunity to rethink the future of downtown?

Some residents say the building is an important part of Dallas history and should be preserved for future generations. Others argue that spending more than half a billion dollars on the building doesn’t make sense when downtown could benefit from new development and fresh energy.

With the Mavericks preparing to head north, some city leaders and residents see a chance to reimagine the area around City Hall and create a more vibrant downtown experience. Others say tearing down a piece of Dallas history isn’t the answer.

For now, no final decisions have been made. But one thing is clear: whether it’s sports teams or City Hall, Dallas is in a season of change—and everybody’s got an opinion about it.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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