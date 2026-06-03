Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Cassie Ventura Moved Out Of The U.S. After Diddy Trial

Cassie Ventura Moved Out Of The US After Diddy Trial And ‘Does Not Intend To Move Back’

Published on June 3, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Cassie Ventura no longer lives in the US and has no plans to return.
  • Ventura participated in 'Freak Offs' with Diddy, which she claims she was coerced into.
  • Ventura's testimony against Diddy led to his conviction, though nothing can undo her trauma.

Cassie Ventura no longer resides in the United States, and according to her, she has no plans on returning.

CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Former sex worker Clayton Howard filed a lawsuit against Cassie and Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2025, related to the “freak offs” he participated in with the former couple. As part of the ongoing legal dealings, the singer revealed she no longer resides in the United States.

As seen in legal documents obtained by E! News on June 3, the motion filed in May aims to either have the lawsuit dismissed or the venue changed. In the docs, Ventura noted that even though she is a citizen of the United States, she is “not a resident of the State of California.”

“I reside outside of the United States,” she continued in the document. “I do not intend to move back to the United States.”

Due to this change, Ventura asked that the case be moved from California to New York.

“If this case were to proceed, it would be significantly more convenient for purposes of participation in the case to travel to New York, where my lawyers are, than to California, where no parties to this action reside.”

In more docs obtained by the outlet, Ventura revealed that her husband, Alex Fine, received a supportive message from Howard in 2023 after she came forward with her accusations against Combs. She’s using that as evidence in a motion to dismiss Howard’s lawsuit against her.

“I know your wife’s truth is 100% valid as I’m sure you did as well,” part of the alleged message reads. “I would have come forward and I’m glad she got some form of Justice!”

He allegedly went on to write, “Please tell her Clayton says he’s happy she made it out.”

Ventura testified in court during Combs’ trial in the spring of 2025, during which she detailed her involvement in the “freak offs,” which she claimed she was coerced to participate in. The Bad Boy founder was ultimately sentenced to 50 months in prison on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, though he was acquitted on the more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

“While nothing can undo the trauma caused by Combs,” Cassie’s attorneys Douglas Wigdor and Meredith Firetog said in a statement to NBC News in October after his conviction, “the sentence imposed today recognizes the impact of the serious offenses he committed.”

“We are confident that with the support of her family and friends, Ms. Ventura will continue healing, knowing that her bravery and fortitude have been an inspiration to so many,” they added.

Cassie Ventura Moved Out Of The US After Diddy Trial And ‘Does Not Intend To Move Back’ was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture

Former Publicist Claims Diddy Sexually Battered Him On 2 Occasions

Hip-Hop Wired

State of Play: 'Marvel's 'Wolverine,' 'MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls,' 'God of War Laufey' & Other Big Annoucements

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Daphne Joy Speaks Out After Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Hip-Hop Wired
A Different World

Netflix's 'A Different World' Gets A Release Date & New Teaser Trailer

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Young Latina woman dressed in a cap and gown is happy and excited to celebrate her graduation
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Mesquite’s John Horn Graduation Interrupted by Viral Fight

Comments
Colorado Avalanche v Dallas Stars
Local DFW News  |  Kirby Lozano

Dallas Stars Announce Plano Move

Comments
Rep. Ken Paxton, and U.S. Senate candidate watch party
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Paxtons Hit Pause on Divorce Drama as Senate Race Heats Up

Comments
News  |  Zack Linly

Tennessee Racist Spews N-Word, Praises KKK Then Hides From The Camera

Comments
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Jason Lee

Dead Wrong: Minnesota Republicans Honor George Floyd’s Murderer Derek Chauvin, Family Reacts Blaming Kevin Hart Roast

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close