Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Danielle Brooks To Star in 'American Comfort' Based On Melba's

Danielle Brooks To Star in 'American Comfort' Based On Harlem's Iconic Melba's Restaurant

Oprah Winfrey is backing the production of the Apple TV show based on the Harlem restaurant, Melba's.

Published on May 14, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

43rd Miami Film Festival - "If I Go Will They Miss Me" Marquee Screening And Art Of Light Award Presentation
Source: Ivan Apfel / Getty

If you’ve ever had brunch in Harlem, Melba’s may have been one of your choices. The home-like Harlem restaurant is known for its Sunday selection, with generous portions and top-tier ambiance.

Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Entertainment is now backing the upcoming Apple TV comedy American Comfort, based on the life of the restaurant’s owner, Melba Wilson. Kenya Barris is also on board. Danielle Brooks is set to star.

Wilson is a James Beard-honored restaurateur who has been in the business for more than two decades. She was inspired by her aunt, Sylvia Woods, the proprietor of the legendary Sylvia’s in Harlem. Aside from her flagship spot, Wilson now owns three more locations, including in Newark, N.J.’s Prudential Center.

“It’s not just about me, it’s about we,” Wilson told Eater. “Harlem is a character.”

Wilson herself was the impetus for the show. She shared her idea with director Neema Barnette, and it eventually made its way to Winfrey.

“There’s a story here,” Wilson told Eater, “a story about people who come together through food. Food is a common denominator — it doesn’t care how you look, who you love, how many degrees you have, or you don’t have. The only thing it cares about is that you sit down and enjoy.”

Barris will write the project. He’s also a producer on the highly anticipated return of Diarra from Detroit, the show that launched to critical acclaim on BET+ and is set for a second season on Paramount+, among other upcoming projects, including one with Druski.

Winfrey will have creative involvement, up to and including weighing in on storylines. It’s not the first food show she’s sponsored – the reality show Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, which covered former Ikette Robbie Montgomery’s St. Louis-based restaurant, aired for nine seasons from 2011 to 2018.

No release date has been announced yet.

Danielle Brooks To Star in 'American Comfort' Based On Harlem's Iconic Melba's Restaurant was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

'A Bad Mom's Christmas' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Oct 2017

Daphne Joy Posts Twerk Clip Amid Diddy Sex Tape Leak Chatter

Hip-Hop Wired

Fans Accuse The Joe Budden Podcast Of Caping For JAŸ-Z Over Drake

Hip-Hop Wired

Doja Cat Slams Elon Musk For Removing Audio Posts On X, Calls Him A "Frog Build Looking B*tch"

Hip-Hop Wired
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Rep. Ted Lieu Brilliantly Corners Marco Rubio Into Lying About Donald Trump Sleeping During Meetings

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comments
Movies  |  Char Masona

Alterik Miller’s ‘93 Til’ Brings’90s Nostalgia, Romance & Real Love To The American Black Film Festival [Exclusive]

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments
iOne Local Sales| Logic & G-Eazy- kbfb | 2026-04-30
Contests  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Win Tickets To See Logic & G-Eazy!

Comments
Kamala Harris Rally
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Texas Politics Shake-Up: Big Wins, Big Upsets Across the Board

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close