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A new king of the bottle shelf has officially taken over in Mecklenburg County — and it’s not vodka.

According to newly released sales data from Mecklenburg County ABC stores, tequila has surged past vodka to become the county’s top-selling liquor category, reflecting a major shift in consumer tastes across Charlotte and surrounding communities. (charlotteobserver.com)

For years, vodka dominated ABC sales throughout North Carolina, but tequila’s popularity has exploded thanks to premium brands, cocktail culture, and growing interest among younger consumers. Industry experts say the rise has been fueled by everything from margaritas and craft cocktails to celebrity-backed tequila brands gaining national attention.

The trend mirrors what’s happening across much of the country, where tequila sales have continued climbing while vodka sales have leveled off. In Mecklenburg County, the change was significant enough for tequila to officially claim the top spot in recent sales rankings.

For many Charlotte residents, the shift highlights how the city’s dining and nightlife scene continues evolving. New restaurants, rooftop lounges, and social venues have helped introduce consumers to a wider variety of spirits and cocktail experiences.

The latest numbers also underscore Mecklenburg County’s growing economic activity, with ABC stores generating millions of dollars in revenue each year that help support local government services and community programs.

As Charlotte’s food and beverage culture continues expanding, one thing is clear: tequila’s moment has officially arrived in the Queen City.

Mecklenburg is Turning Tequila to another scale was originally published on 1053rnb.com