Listen Live
Close
Local

Lil Wayne Reportedly Engaged To Woman From Indiana

According to reports from TMZ, the New Orleans rap legend is reportedly engaged after proposing earlier this year to a woman in her 20s from Indiana.

Published on May 29, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2026 BottleRock Napa Valley
Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Lil Wayne Reportedly Engaged To Woman From Indiana

Looks like Lil Wayne may be getting ready to walk down the aisle.

According to reports from TMZ, the New Orleans rap legend is reportedly engaged after proposing earlier this year to a woman in her 20s from Indiana.

While details about the relationship remain limited, the news quickly sparked reactions across social media once it began making headlines.

Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., has largely kept his personal life out of the spotlight in recent years despite having several high-profile relationships throughout his career.

The rapper was previously married to Toya Johnson from 2004 to 2006 and has also been engaged to R&B singer Nivea, with whom he shares a son.

Wayne was later engaged to Australian model La’Tecia Thomas before the pair reportedly split in 2020.

He has also been linked to Lauren London, Trina, and several other notable names over the years.

As expected, the mention of Indiana quickly caught the attention of Hoosiers online.

“Indiana mentioned 🔥🔥,” one social media user commented.

Others questioned why people were attempting to identify the mystery woman, with one user writing, “Y’all weird trying to track down who that getting married to.”

At the moment, neither Wayne nor his representatives have publicly commented on the reports, and the identity of the alleged fiancée has not been confirmed.

While fans continue speculating online, one thing is clear: anytime one of hip-hop’s biggest legends makes a major life announcement, the internet is going to have something to say about it.

For now, congratulations may be in order for Weezy if the reports turn out to be true.

What do you think? Should celebrities be able to keep relationships private, or does the public come with the territory?

RELATED: Lil Wayne Complains He’s ‘Uninvited & Uninvolved’ In Major Music Events Like Coachella

RELATED: Behind Drake’s Bars: Was It Lil Wayne All Along? His Son Says So

Lil Wayne Reportedly Engaged To Woman From Indiana was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors

LeBron James Shows Love To JAŸ-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle Despite Drake Disses

Hip-Hop Wired
White House Memorial Day

Donald Trump Is BIG MAD After Artists Drop Out From His Struggle Great American State Fair, Suggests Himself As A Replacement

Hip-Hop Wired
MTV Unplugged: Jay-Z

Afro-Hov: Jaÿ-Z At Roots Picnic Aims Fire At Drake, Nicki, Dame & More, Hip-Hop Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
NYC Mayor Mamdani joins Eid al-Adha prayers in Bronx

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Announces COGE, Social Media Appreciates The DOGE Trolling

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Music  |  paige.boyd

R&B Legend Peabo Bryson Under Medical Care Following Stroke

Comments
Opinion  |  Zack Linly

Cop Who Beat Black Teen Seen Dragging Another Teen Out Of Car By Hair

Comments
18 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Lawyer Reportedly Trying To Shut Down Viral Flopping Board Game

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments
Lil Wayne
19 Items
Celebrity  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods?

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close