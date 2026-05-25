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Funniest Drunk Fan Photos & Videos From The 2026 Indy 500

Funniest Drunk Fan Photos & Videos From The 2026 Indy 500

While the primary focus remains on the fast-paced action on the track, these comical interludes provide a dose of levity and camaraderie among attendees and online audiences alike.

Published on May 25, 2026
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AUTO: MAY 26 NTT IndyCar Series 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Funniest Drunk Fan Photos & Videos From The 2026 Indy 500

The prestigious Indianapolis 500, known for its adrenaline-pumping races and passionate fan base, also has a known drunken side that often emerges during the event.

These moments create a humorous spectacle that doesn’t go unnoticed.

Spectators and social media enthusiasts capture these instances on camera, resulting in a flurry of funny photos and videos that quickly make their way onto various platforms, sparking laughter and entertainment across the internet.

We appreciate @Indy500pics on X knowing the true humor to the Indy 500 and keep us all in the loop on the best seen during the race!

While the primary focus remains on the fast-paced action on the track, these comical interludes provide a dose of levity and camaraderie among attendees and online audiences alike.

Take a look at some of the action that was captured this year at the 2026 Indianapolis 500!

2024 | Funniest Drunk Fan Photos & Videos From The 2024 Indy 500

2025 | Funniest Drunk Fan Photos & Videos From The 2025 Indy 500

RELATED | Photos Of Every Indy 500 Winner Drinking Milk And Why They Do It

Funniest Drunk Fan Photos & Videos From The 2026 Indy 500 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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