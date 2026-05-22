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Person Dies After Fight Inside Johnson County Jail

Detectives are working with the prosecutor’s office, which will determine any charges.

Published on May 22, 2026
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Source: johnsoncountysheriff.com / johnsoncountysheriff.com

INDIANAPOLIS –The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate has died after a fight inside the county jail Thursday afternoon.

The altercation happened around 12:37 p.m. The inmate was first taken to Johnson Memorial Hospital, then transferred to IU Methodist Hospital, where staff notified the sheriff’s office at 6:56 p.m. that the inmate had died.

Detectives are working with the prosecutor’s office, which will determine any charges. The name of the person who died and the people involved in the attack will be released once that review begins.

The probable cause affidavit will be made public only after prosecutors file formal charges.

The sheriff’s office says the person has been cooperating with investigators. Deputies have also notified the deceased person’s mother.

The Johnson County Coroner’s Office is scheduled to conduct an autopsy Friday afternoon. Those findings will be included in the prosecutor’s review.

Person Dies After Fight Inside Johnson County Jail was originally published on wibc.com

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