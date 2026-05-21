UFC 6 Boasts Updated Fighter Likenesses, Gameplay, & More

UFC 6 season is upon us, and as fans prepare for the release of the game next month, new details are being released to the public. Among the many features UFC 6 promises are updated fighter likenesses, improved gameplay physics, and much more.

As big fans of the UFC 5 title, we’re excited to share details with our readers about the upcoming UFC 6 title. In a news posting from the game’s website, the breakdown of some of the bells and whistles in the update was shared.

From the UFC 6 website:

Starting with fighter likeness, EA Sports and Frostbite have updated all textures including skin tones, skin and eye shaders and increased point count per strand of hair all using its Sapien Scaling technology.

In-game, fighters will appear closer to their real-life counterparts than ever thanks to signature striking and movement animations powered by markerless motion capture technology.

To support this, EA Sports analyzes fighters during in-house motion capture sessions and in venue at major UFC events, where dedicated teams scan and record athletes to capture their real-life tendencies for the game.

For those who played UFC 5, the game’s fidelity, graphics, and bone-crunching visuals are still considerably favorable achievements, considering the game has some age on it. That said, some of the images we’ve been privileged to see of the upcoming title definitely blow the past game out of the water.

Adding to the realism, EA Sports developed an improved environment fidelity and cinematic lighting system. What that entails is cinematic color grading as it relates to certain licensed venues under the UFC banner, along with upgrades to rim lighting, lens flares, and more.

“UFC 6 has taken the detail in our fighter fidelity to a level we have never seen before,” said Nate McDonald Lead Producer of EA Sports UFC. “We believe these technologies have helped us reach our goal of making the best-looking fight game of 2026.”

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The standup game and ground game were already top-notch on UFC 5, but the EA Sports team wasn’t satisfied. This year’s release was built on an all-new Frostbite Physics Engine for the first time in the title’s history. The engine will bring real-time contact and in-fight physics to the forefront, along with a new ragdoll system and neck and spine reactions to strikes.

UFC 6 drops on June 19 via PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Ultimate Edition will give players early access starting June 12.

Learn more here.

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Photo: EA Sports

UFC 6 Boasts Updated Fighter Likenesses, Gameplay, & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com