BLERD ALERT! 20 Coolest Animated Music Moments

If done right, animation has a way of bringing a whole new aspect to life that’s colorful, unique and a fun escape from reality — and yes, adults can enjoy it too!

Last summer we all witnessed the complete domination of Netflix’s animated film KPop Demon Hunters, which has since broke multiple streaming records, won a handful of Oscars and translated over to a hit on Billboard with double Platinum-selling success.

Now, we’ll see HUNTR/X take the show on the road with a newly-announced global concert tour from the minds of Netflix and live-entertainment stalwart AEG Presents.

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Details are still under wraps, but some outlets like Forbes have shown slight concern on whether or not it will be true to the film or simply be “inspired” by it. Time will tell nonetheless.

While this might be taking animation to completely new heights, it wouldn’t be the first time it collided in a big way with the music world. We’ve actually seen many musicians tap into their artsy side on more than one occasion, be it for an animated music video, a guest spot on a popular cartoon series or even in some cases, much like the ladies of HUNTR/X themselves, using technology to become an actual virtual band (see: Alvin and the Chipmunks).

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We thought about the concept, and decided to revisit some of the coolest moments throughout music history where art was at the forefront of the creative process. From stop-motion and three-dimensional to the fan-favorite style of anime, we admittedly geeked out a bit while putting this list together. We hope our fellow blerds enjoy it as well!

Take a look below at our latest BLERD ALERT! feature that looks back at moments when music and art came together in the coolest way possible:

1. Michael Jackson’s Secret Cameo On The Simpsons (1991)