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Hit-and-Run Crash Killed Texas Woman in Hancock County

The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash that killed a woman from Texas earlier this week near the Hancock/Marion county line.

Published on May 15, 2026
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HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A Texas woman has been identified as the person killed in a hit-and-run crash from earlier this week in Hancock County.

The crash happened on Monday around 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of County Roads 300 North and 700 West, which is near McCordsville and the Hancock/Marion county line. Deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department responded to that area on a report that a woman had been fatally struck by a vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman lying on the roadway with trauma-related injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 43-year-old Nikki Megale from Texas. She had been staying in Indianapolis temporarily, according to the sheriff’s department.

An investigation into the fatal hit-and-run continues.

Hit-and-Run Crash Killed Texas Woman in Hancock County was originally published on wibc.com

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