Sixers’ 2026 Early Mock Draft Prospects

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The Sixers’ draft outlook is beginning to sharpen, and early mock drafts suggest Philadelphia could use the No. 22 pick to address one of two clear needs: frontcourt depth or another playable creator on the wing.

Philadelphia officially owns the 22nd pick in the 2026 NBA Draft via Houston, a selection acquired in the Jared McCain trade. That matters now more than ever for a roster trying to balance expensive stars with a growing need for depth.

One name showing up often in early projections is Allen Graves, the Santa Clara forward ESPN slotted to the Sixers at No. 22, according to reporting aggregated by Sixers Wire. Graves has drawn attention for his size, feel, and productivity, with the report noting his “strong analytic profile” and rising first-round momentum. The same report said Philadelphia could view him as a logical fit because “adding younger frontcourt depth should be a goal.”

Graves himself also offered a revealing clue about where his process stands. According to a report cited in the Yahoo coverage, he “would prefer to stay in the NBA draft if he’s a first-rounder.” For a player hovering around the back half of Round 1, that keeps his pre-draft workouts and combine showings under a brighter spotlight.

Another prospect tied to the Sixers is Ebuka Okorie, the Stanford guard projected to Philadelphia by USA Today. Okorie’s appeal is easier to see on paper: instant offense, starter-level college production, and the possibility that he could contribute sooner than most players in his range. USA Today described him as “potentially capable of earning rotation minutes for a team like the 76ers” after a freshman season in which he averaged 23.2 points per game.

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So the early split in the mock-draft world is fairly straightforward. If the Sixers want size and lineup flexibility behind Joel Embiid, Graves fits the bill. If they want more shot creation and scoring punch in the backcourt, Okorie offers that path.

And hovering over all of it is the roster question Bob Myers recently raised while discussing the team’s bigger-picture build: “The truth is, depth may be more important than it’s ever been.” For a team picking 22nd and trying to stay competitive around Tyrese Maxey, V.J. Edgecombe and Embiid, that line may be the best hint yet at what draft night could look like.

Sixers’ 2026 Early Mock Draft Prospects was originally published on rnbphilly.com