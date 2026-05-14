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20 Songs About Racing That Are Worth Listening To

Whether you’re getting ready for race weekend, cruising downtown, or building the perfect driving playlist, these songs bring speed, adrenaline, and motion to life. Here are 20 songs about racin...

Published on May 14, 2026
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  • Diverse music genres capture the essence of racing, from hip-hop to rock and pop.
  • Songs range from high-energy anthems to emotional ballads about the driving experience.
  • Playlists for race weekends, cruising, or just enjoying the thrill of speed and motion.
101st Indianapolis 500 - Practice
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

20 Songs About Racing That Are Worth Listening To

From NASCAR references and street racing anthems to songs made for late night drives, racing culture has inspired music across hip-hop, rock, R&B, and pop for decades.

Whether you’re getting ready for race weekend, cruising downtown, or building the perfect driving playlist, these songs bring speed, adrenaline, and motion to life.

Here are 20 songs about racing, fast cars, and life in the fast lane that deserve a spot in your rotation.

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1. MotorSport — Migos featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

One of the biggest racing-themed rap records of the 2010s. Inspired by Formula 1 and luxury performance culture, this track feels like pure speed from start to finish.

2. Life Is A Highway — Tom Cochrane

A timeless driving anthem that became even more iconic after appearing in Cars.

3. Tokyo Drift — Teriyaki Boyz

If you think of street racing culture, this song probably comes to mind instantly thanks to The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

4. Act A Fool — Ludacris

Another legendary 2 Fast 2 Furious soundtrack anthem that captures early 2000s car culture perfectly.

5. Fast Car — Tracy Chapman

A deeply emotional classic where the car represents freedom, escape, and chasing a better future.

6. Shut Up and Drive — Rihanna

Rihanna turned car metaphors into a high-energy pop anthem built for speeding down the highway.

7. Drive Slow — Kanye West featuring Paul Wall and GLC

A laid-back cruising anthem celebrating slab culture, candy paint, and taking your time behind the wheel.

8. Ridin’ — Chamillionaire featuring Krayzie Bone

One of the most recognizable driving songs in rap history.

9. Fast Lane — Bad Meets Evil

Eminem and Royce da 5’9″ deliver nonstop intensity over a beat that feels like a high speed chase.

10. Highway to Hell — AC/DC

One of rock music’s ultimate road trip and racing records.

11. Gasolina — Daddy Yankee

This global reggaeton anthem became heavily tied to street racing and nightlife culture in the 2000s.

12. Cars — Gary Numan

A synth-pop classic entirely centered around people’s emotional connection to their vehicles.

13. Little Red Corvette — Prince

Prince blended sports car imagery with smooth storytelling to create one of the most iconic songs of the 1980s.

14. Mustang Sally — Wilson Pickett

A soul music staple that still gets played at cookouts, parties, and live band sets everywhere.

15. 2 Fast — Lil Baby

Featured on the Fast X soundtrack, this song captures modern racing energy perfectly.

16. Race My Mind — Drake

A slower, emotional record that uses racing imagery to talk about relationships and overthinking.

17. Radar Love — Golden Earring

Late night highway driving music at its absolute finest.

18. Red Barchetta — Rush

A cinematic song about futuristic racing and rebellion.

19. Speedin’ — Rick Ross featuring R. Kelly

Luxury cars, nighttime driving, and boss-level flexing all wrapped into one song.

20. Drive — The Cars

A smooth classic that proves driving songs do not always need to be loud or aggressive to leave an impact.

Music and racing have always gone together. From Formula 1 references and NASCAR culture to songs made for summer drives and late-night cruising, these tracks capture the feeling of motion, adrenaline, freedom, and speed in different ways.

Whether you’re heading to race weekend festivities, pulling up to the tailgate, or just riding through the city with the windows down, these songs are worth adding to your playlist.

20 Songs About Racing That Are Worth Listening To was originally published on hot1009.com

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