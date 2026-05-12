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Lilly at 150 as CEO Spotlights AI, Brain Science, GLP‑1 Advances

Ricks said Lilly is working with Purdue University on automation and robotics in manufacturing.

Published on May 12, 2026
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Eli Lilly
Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Lilly and Company celebrated 150 years in medicine Tuesday with a ceremony at its headquarters in downtown Indianapolis.

CEO Dave Ricks talked about the company’s ties to Indianapolis, its investment in artificial intelligence and supercomputing, and the future of research into brain diseases and GLP-1 medicines.

Ricks said Lilly is working with Purdue University on automation and robotics in manufacturing. He said the goal is to use AI and robotics for unsafe or repetitive jobs while improving production of advanced medicines.

“One of the first things I did when I became CEO was elevate the technology leader to directly report to me,” Ricks said. “We announced, I think, the largest supercomputer in our industry, which we built here in Indianapolis.”

Ricks said the supercomputer is already helping scientists solve complex problems and is also being used in manufacturing. He added Lilly is investing heavily in research and development to avoid relying on one breakthrough drug, referencing the company’s struggles after losing exclusivity on Prozac.

The company is also expanding research into neurodegenerative diseases, including ALS, frontotemporal dementia and Lewy body dementia. Ricks said Lilly has medicines in clinical trials and several other molecules in development aimed at reducing side effects and treating brain diseases.

“We know these medicines can affect addiction and other brain conditions,” Ricks said.

Ricks also discussed the growing market for GLP-1 weight-loss and diabetes drugs. He said Lilly is developing more powerful medicines to help people reach healthier weights faster and more safely. He also highlighted the company’s newly launched oral GLP-1 medicine, orforglipron.

Former Indianapolis Mayor Stephen Goldsmith reflected on Lilly’s long history in the city, remembering a conversation about what Indianapolis would look like if the company ever left.

“God wouldn’t let that happen,” Goldsmith said.

Ricks said Indianapolis remains central to Lilly’s future because of its workforce and partnerships.

“We’ve been able to succeed with hardworking people in the community, attracting people from around the world,” Ricks said. “What we ask for in return is good dialogue, and we’re happy to help solve problems.”

Tuesday’s ceremonies were hosted by Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. Mike Braun, former governors Eric Holcomb and Mitch Daniels, Joe Hogsett, Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, and House Speaker Todd Huston were also in attendance.

Lilly at 150 as CEO Spotlights AI, Brain Science, GLP‑1 Advances was originally published on wibc.com

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