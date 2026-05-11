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RZA discusses the monumental Wu-Tang Clan Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction and the inspiration behind his new film, “One Spoon of Chocolate.” He highlights the film’s blend of genres and its message of hope and preparation. Plus, insights into keeping Wu-Tang united.

Watch the full interview below!

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RZA Talks Wu-Tang Hall of Fame with Muthaknows! was originally published on rnbphilly.com