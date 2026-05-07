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76ers Fall 0-2 to Knicks in Conference Semis as Embiid Sits Out

Published on May 7, 2026
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Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks - Game Two
Source: Dustin Satloff / Getty

The Philadelphia 76ers fell to the New York Knicks in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series, losing 108-102 at Madison Square Garden. The loss puts the Sixers in a 2-0 series deficit as they head back to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday night.

Key Highlights:

  • Joel Embiid’s Absence: The Sixers were without their star center, Joel Embiid, who was sidelined due to ankle and hip injuries. His status for Game 3 remains uncertain.
  • Tyrese Maxey’s Performance: Maxey led the Sixers with 26 points but struggled in the second half, going cold during critical moments.
  • Paul George and VJ Edgecombe: George contributed 19 points, while rookie Edgecombe added 17 points and played strong defense on Jalen Brunson.
  • Knicks’ Resilience: Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns led the Knicks, with Brunson delivering clutch plays down the stretch.

Game Flow:

  • The Sixers started strong, leading 62-61 at halftime, thanks to hot shooting and contributions from Maxey, George, and Kelly Oubre Jr.
  • The Knicks capitalized on foul trouble for Sixers big men Andre Drummond and Adem Bona, forcing Philadelphia to rely on its bench.
  • In the fourth quarter, the Sixers went nearly six minutes without a field goal, allowing the Knicks to pull away.

Looking Ahead:

The Sixers will need to regroup and find answers as they return home for Game 3. With Embiid’s availability in question, the team will rely heavily on Maxey, George, and Edgecombe to keep their playoff hopes alive.

76ers Fall 0-2 to Knicks in Conference Semis as Embiid Sits Out was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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