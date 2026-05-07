The Presidential Fitness Test Is Officially Returning To Schools

The Presidential Fitness Test Is Back In Schools 👀

If you grew up doing mile runs, pull-ups, sit-ups, and trying not to fail the shuttle run in gym class… get ready, because the Presidential Fitness Test is making a comeback.

The Michelle Obama-era school fitness program and is bringing back the classic fitness test that many students remember from back in the day. The test includes physical challenges like push-ups, sit-ups, running, and flexibility drills.

Michelle Obama previously replaced the program with her “Let’s Move!” initiative, which focused more on overall health, nutrition, and fighting childhood obesity instead of competitive fitness rankings.

Now social media is already debating the move. Some people think bringing the test back will motivate kids to be more active, while others say it puts too much pressure on students.

Be honest… y’all surviving the mile run today or nah? 😭