Feud Far From Finished? Falynn Pina Wants To Release 'Receipts' Proving Porsha Williams Was Creeping With Ex-Husband Simon Guobadia

Source: Prince Williams/Wire Image/ Paras Griffin / Getty

Falynn Pina, the ex-wife of entrepreneur Simon Guobadia, says she has all the “receipts” to prove that Porsha Williams was involved with her former husband before their 2021 divorce, and she’s speaking out amid the Pampered by Porsha entrepreneur’s latest interview. “Time to blow the dust off these receipts so that EVERYONE can take REAL ACCOUNTABILITY…” wrote the mom.

On April 30, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta guest star took to Instagram to respond to Porsha’s viral interview with Carlos King on Reality With The King. In the interview, Porsha claimed she did not owe Falynn an apology for her relationship with Simon.

Taking a jab at Porsha, Falynn suggested she has “receipts” showing that Porsha a.k.a. “265” was involved with Simon while she was still married to him, an allegation she previously made in 2024. Meanwhile, during her sit-down with Carlos King, Porsha maintained that there was no overlap, insisting that Simon had already filed for divorce from his estranged wife, who was pregnant with Jaylan Banks’ child, before their relationship began, and that it eventually led to marriage. Falynn, however, isn’t buying it.

“I was ok with never speaking on this situation again, but as long as 265 is out here doing interviews taking ‘accountability’ and acting as captain save a hoe… F***k it. Time to blow the dust off these receipts so that EVERYONE can take REAL ACCOUNTABILITY and this sh*t can finally die,” Falynn wrote.

Yikes!

Porsha Williams said she’s not “taking accountability” for anything.

During her interview with Carlos King, Porsha doubled down on her stance, saying she doesn’t owe Falynn an apology for getting involved with Simon during his divorce.

“It is what it is,” she told the media personality flat out.

Porsha admitted she wishes she had spoken to Falynn sooner about her relationship with Simon, but she still doesn’t believe she did anything wrong, adding that apologizing would feel too much like “taking accountability.” She also suggested that, in a way, her marriage falling apart led her to the love she truly deserves. After finalizing her divorce with Simon in June 2025, she went on to have a relationship with Patrice “Sway” McKinney.

Addressing claims that her divorce was “karma” for “stealing” Simon, she pushed back:

“Well, if it was my karma, it’s good karma,” she said. “I’m in a great place, you know? Although I loved him and I would have loved for our relationship to work out, what’s best is where I am now. Sometimes, when you marry someone, no matter what your intentions are, how hard you work at trying to make it…it just doesn’t work out.”

In 2024, Falynn Pina alleged that Porsha was sleeping with Simon Guobadia for “over a year” while they were still married.

The drama surrounding the relationship has been building for some time, peaking in 2024 when Falynn alleged that Porsha had been involved with Simon while they were still married. In an interview with Baller Alert that year, Falynn claimed the relationship had been going on for “over a year,” despite the well-known pool scene on RHOA where Porsha first met Simon on camera. She alleged that Porsha and Simon had been involved for a full year before she ever appeared alongside Porsha on Season 13 of the Bravo series.

In that interview, Falynn also opened up about how she discovered the alleged relationship, claiming that Porsha’s ex-fiancé, Dennis McKinley, revealed the truth during a meeting at Atlanta’s Cru Lounge.

“Dennis was the one who told me. He came to me. He apologized,” Pina said.

“We met up at Cru one night and he was like he wanted to talk to me about business or whatever but I guess it was bothering him. And he apologized for everything he was like, ‘Falynn, I thought you knew the whole time they were f****g around… All of Atlanta knew. How did you miss that?’ I said, ‘I wasn’t allowed out like that. So, why would I?’ Which makes sense now.” If Falynn really does have solid “receipts,” that could shift the narrative pretty quickly, causing more drama. If not, it might be time to put this entire thing to rest, or at least, that’s what #RHOA fans think. Thoughts? RELATED CONTENT: Poolside Philandering Proclamation: Falynn Pina Alleges Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia Were Already Entangled Before Her Divorce



Feud Far From Finished? Falynn Pina Wants To Release 'Receipts' Proving Porsha Williams Was Creeping With Ex-Husband Simon Guobadia was originally published on bossip.com