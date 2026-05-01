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Erykah Badu Saved Comedian Michael Colyar's Life Before The Fame

Erykah Badu Saved Comedian Michael Colyar’s Life Before The Fame

Published on May 1, 2026
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The Madd Hatta Show
Source: Majic 102.1 / The Madd Hatta Show

Veteran comedian Michael Colyar recently stopped by The Madd Hatta Show and shared a story that had the whole room locked in. Colyar reflected on a moment from years ago when he crossed paths with a young Erykah Badu before she became a global star. According to Colyar, their exchange was memorable even then, filled with the kind of energy and presence that hinted she was destined for something major.

What makes the story even better is what happened years later. After Badu rose to fame, Colyar said she actually remembered that early encounter, proving just how impactful the moment was for both of them. It is a full circle experience that speaks to Badu’s authenticity and Colyar’s eye for recognizing greatness early. Fans can catch Michael Colyar live as he continues bringing his signature humor and storytelling to audiences everywhere.

Check out the story below.

Erykah Badu Saved Comedian Michael Colyar’s Life Before The Fame was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

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