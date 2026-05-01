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Paul George Pacers Highlights: 10 Biggest Moments

Paul George Pacers Highlights: 10 Biggest Moments Since Being Drafted by Indiana in 2010

If you’ve ever searched “Paul George Pacers highlights,” “Paul George best seasons Indiana,” or “what happened to Paul George,” here’s everything you need to know.

Published on May 1, 2026
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  • Drafted 10th overall in 2010, George developed into an All-Star and MVP candidate with the Pacers.
  • Overcame devastating injury to return to All-Star form, leading the Pacers to playoff success.
  • Pacers traded George in 2017, but his impact on Indiana basketball remains strong.
NBA: MAR 09 Pacers at Mavericks
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Paul George Pacers Highlights: 10 Biggest Moments Since Being Drafted by Indiana in 2010

When the Indiana Pacers selected Paul George with the 10th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, few expected him to become one of the most dominant two-way players in the NBA.

But over the next several years, Paul George didn’t just develop, he turned into a superstar, leading Indiana through one of its most competitive eras and creating moments fans still talk about today.

If you’ve ever searched “Paul George Pacers highlights,” “Paul George best seasons Indiana,” or “what happened to Paul George,” here’s everything you need to know.

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1. Draft Night Steal (2010)

Indiana grabs Paul George at No. 10, a move that quickly turns into one of the best draft decisions in franchise history.

2. Rising Star Early Years

George shows flashes of elite defense and athleticism, earning All-Rookie Second Team honors and building momentum.

3. Breakout Season + Most Improved Player (2013)

He explodes into stardom, becoming an All-Star and winning Most Improved Player while elevating the Pacers into contenders.

4. Eastern Conference Finals Battles vs LeBron

George leads Indiana into intense playoff matchups against LeBron James and the Miami Heat, putting the Pacers on the national stage.

5. MVP-Level Season (2013–14)

At his peak in Indiana, George averages over 21 points per game and finishes as an MVP runner-up, leading the East’s top team.

6. Becoming One of the NBA’s Best Two-Way Players

Elite scoring + lockdown defense made him one of the most complete wings in the league.

7. Devastating Team USA Injury (2014)

A shocking leg injury during a Team USA scrimmage pauses his rise and leaves the basketball world stunned.

8. Inspirational Comeback

George returns to All-Star form, proving his resilience and continuing to dominate on both ends of the floor.

9. Trade That Changed the Pacers (2017)

Indiana trades George, marking the end of an era and beginning a new chapter for the franchise.

10. Leaving a Lasting Legacy in Indiana

Paul George remains one of the most impactful players in Pacers history, defining a generation of Indiana basketball.

Where Is Paul George Now?

If you’ve been wondering “what team is Paul George on in 2026,” he is currently playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.

He’s still producing at a high level, averaging around 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists this season while helping lead a competitive Sixers squad alongside stars like Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Even now, as he continues his career in Philadelphia, his impact on Indiana basketball still stands strong.

Paul George Pacers Highlights: 10 Biggest Moments Since Being Drafted by Indiana in 2010 was originally published on hot1009.com

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