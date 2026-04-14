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Trump’s "DoorDash Grandma" Delivery PR Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong

Trump’s DoorDash Delivery PR Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong

A made-for-TV White House moment meant to highlight Trump’s “no tax on tips” policy backfires after the star driver is exposed as anything but authentic.

Published on April 14, 2026
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In an attempt to promote President Trump’s “no tax on tips” policy, someone inside the White House thought it was a good idea to order from the delivery service and have an impromptu interview with the delivery person. 

There was only one problem: the whole event was staged. 

Apparently, the woman, Sharon Simmons, who wore a t-shirt that read “DoorDash Grandma,” was quickly pointed out as a right-wing persona that has made several appearances in defense of the Trump administration’s “no tax on tips” policy. 

“What the cameras did not capture was that Simmons had previously spoken publicly in support of the very same policy she was celebrating on Monday. Republican Rep. David Kustoff had posted on July 28, 2025, about hearing from Simmons at a Ways and Means Committee field hearing in Nevada, saying she had shared how the One Big Beautiful Bill would ‘make a real difference in her life,” The Daily Beast reports.

The whole bit was that Simmons, 58, a grandmother of 10 from Fayetteville, Arkansas, was to knock on the Oval Office to deliver two bags of McDonald’s, because it’s totally normal to have Fayetteville, Arkansas drivers making deliveries in Washington, D.C. 

The president would then take the bags of McDonald’s and use Simmons to point out how great his “no tax on tips” policy is with the common worker. Simmons claims that she’s already pocketed some $11,000 which she claimed she’s using for her husband’s cancer treatment. 

And the president, too busy to point out the money she’s been able to save up (which news outlets have proven to also be false) completely missed that Simmons “saved” money is being used to pay for her husband’s medical bills, most likely a result of the president ending universal healthcare. 

Even Trump had to acknowledge that the whole event looked staged.

“This doesn’t look staged, does it?” he said as Simmons arrived. 

Julian Crowley, a public affairs official at DoorDash, took to social media to point out that while the event was, in fact, staged, Simmons was not a paid actor.

“No one is claiming it was a real delivery,” Crowley wrote on X. “It was clearly and obviously a planned event to mark a new policy starting.”

He added: “To claim Sharon is a prop, plant or an actor is totally wrong and off base. She is a Dasher and she participated to support the policy that benefits her.”

Crowley pointed out that Simmons was briefed before meeting with the president. 

“Ofc [of course] we would speak to Sharon about what to expect before she appeared before the media and with the President,” Crowley wrote. “But Sharon spoke for herself and in support of No Tax on Tips.”

Crowley told one user on X: “I love a conspiracy as much as the next person but man you need to touch grass. It was a special delivery to mark a policy that has bipartisan support.”

See social media’s reaction to the failed stunt below.

Trump’s DoorDash Delivery PR Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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