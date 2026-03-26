Listen Live
Close
Food & Drink

Handshake Speakeasy To Take Over Bourbon Steak DC

Cocktail Bar Handshake Speakeasy To Take Over Bourbon Steak DC

On March 27 and March 28, cocktail bar Handshake Speakeasy out of Mexico City will host a cherry blossom-themed takeover at Bourbon Steak DC

Published on March 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo
Handshake Speakeasy x Bourbon Steak DC x Four Seasons DC

Handshake Speakeasy, an award-winning cocktail bar based in Mexico City, Mexico, is known for its innovative bar program and approach to crafting cocktails. Handshake Speakeasy will host a special, cherry blossom-themed takeover of Bourbon Steak DC, featuring cocktails perfect for the celebration of the blooming trees to come.

This coming Friday (March 27) and Saturday (March 28), Bourbon Steak DC, nestled inside the iconic Four Seasons Hotel in Washington, D.C., will play host to Handshake Speakeasy, allowing the famed bar staff to bring a pair of original cocktails to the menu for Cherry Blossom Season. Handshake was recently named the #2 bar in the world by The World’s 50 Best Bars list.

The event also serves as a showcase for Four Seasons DC’s Cherry Blossom decor by designer Jeff Leatham, which can be viewed in the lobby space. Visitors will no doubt take in the sights, but also have access to a grouping of cocktails created by the Handshake and Bourbon Steak DC bar teams.

For visitors at this weekend’s event, Leatham will be unveiling a new design on Friday.

Below, we’ll share the cocktail lineup for the two-day Handshake Speakeasy and Bourbon Steak DC cherry-blossom-themed activation.

The Bloom Effect (Cherry Blossom special) – Lalo tequila blanco, Giffard passion fruit liqueur, hibiscus tea, almond, lime, clarified with tofu; a delicate, floral, and lightly tart celebration of DC’s iconic season.


Lychee Highball (Handshake Signature) – Tanqueray Dry, Jasmine Tea Pearls, Lychee Sake, Lychee Liqueur, Clarified Lime Juice, CO2 infusion; effervescent, floral, and lightly sweet.


Olive Oil Gimlet – Lalo tequila Blanco, Olive Oil EV, Granny Smith Apple, Lillet Blanc, Rosemary

Matcha Yuzu – Macallan 12, Matcha Tea, Yuzu Juice/Extract, Lemon Juice, Whole Milk; crisp, herbal, and surprisingly silky


Orange Blossom – Lalo Tequila Blanco, Vanilla beans, Jasmine Tea Pearls, Orange Blossom Water, Lemon Juice, Whole Milk; creamy, aromatic, and floral with a hint of citrus.

Again, the takeover kicks off on Friday, March 27 at 6:30-8:30, and the times are the same for the experience on Saturday, March 28. The cocktails will be on offer until the end of May.

To learn more about Bourbon Steak DC, click here.

To learn more about Handshake Speakeasy, click here.

Handshake Speakeasy x Bourbon Steak DC x Four Seasons DC

Photo: Four Seasons DC

Cocktail Bar Handshake Speakeasy To Take Over Bourbon Steak DC was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Your Tax Dollars Being Wasted: Unqualified Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Takes Kid Rock on Apache Helicopter Joy Ride

Hip-Hop Wired

No One Asked For This: Donald Trump Will Desecrate U.S. Passports With His Orange Mug

Hip-Hop Wired
Every Brand That Used Drake’s 'ICEMAN' Roll Out As A Marketing Blizzard

Every Brand That Used Drake’s 'ICEMAN' Roll Out As A Marketing Blizzard

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

Jay-Z Named One Of NYT's 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
NTTdataCenter18.jpg
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

As Data Centers Explode in DFW, So Do Concerns Over Water, Power, and Rising Costs

Comment
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comment
Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Samuel L. Jackson Touches Down in Southlake for “Frisco King” Filming

Comment
Lil Wayne
19 Items
Celebrity  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods?

Comment
Black gavel on a pile of one hundred US dollar bills.
Crime  |  djslicknick

DFW Chick-fil-A Employee Accused of $80K Scam

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close