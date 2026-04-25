Candace Owens The Latest Recipient of Donald Trump’s Racist “Low IQ” Insult

Getty Images / Donald Trump / Candace Owens

Candace Owens finally learned that even if you think you are aligned with them, they will still treat you like you’re the rest of them after Donald Trump hit her with the favorite insult he loves to lob at Black people and people of color.

President Donald Trump took his ongoing feud with right-wing political commentator Candace Owens to another level Friday evening.

On his lame social media platform, Truth Social, Trump shared a doctored TIME magazine cover featuring a battered and bruised Owens, branding her “Vile Person of the Year.”

In the caption for the post, he called her an “extremely LOW IQ individual,” a racist insult he loves to throw at other Black people like Hakeem Jeffries and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

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Orange Mussolini also claimed that her stock in MAGA land had “fallen a long way” because Owens is one of the few former Trump supporters and right-wing political pundits, including Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones, who have called out Trump for his war with Iran.

Owens didn’t bite her tongue, calling Trump a “genocidal lunatic,” going as far as to call for his removal from office via the 25th Amendment after he threatened to wipe out the entire Iranian civilization in a Truth Social post.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Out Trump In Defense of Candace Owens

Trump’s post about Owens, as expected, is getting pushback. Former United States Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is no longer a staunch supporter of the Orange Menace, called out Trump in a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

President Trump hates women he can’t control, who don’t worship him, women who actually worship God, and are much more intelligent than he is.

Women like@RealCandaceO.

This cruel post about Candace looks like something Laura Loomer would conjure up as she gives Trump his talking points, policy decisions, and political advice which is literally destroying him and the Republican Party. Trump refused to support the women who were victims of Epstein, he called me a traitor for supporting them and not bowing to him, he is attacking Megyn Kelly, and Candace Owens.

Greene also called out Trump’s apparent double standard regarding the women who worked for him, pointing out that he has only fired women, using Kristi Noem, Pam Bondi, and Lori Chavez DeReemer as examples.

Black Folks Are Reminding Candace Owens They Warned Her About Donald Trump

Meanwhile, Black folks are quick to remind her that they tried to warn her that people like Trump and the MAGA party she so dearly loves don’t give a damn about Black people like her, while stopping short of offering her sympathy.

“Candy someone’s got in bed with Trump and the white supremacist movement and now they are attacking her. We wish her the best.. but we are in the black community will not defend her. This is the same woman who justify a police murder and torture against black Americans.. She was a Foot soldier for the movement,” one social media user wrote.

No lies detected.

Welp, Candace, you helped create this monster; now you have to feel his wrath like the rest of us.

You can see more reactions below.